The Government of Ecuador rejected this Saturday the political disqualification for fifteen years decided on Friday by the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela against the opposition presidential candidate María Corina Machado.

“Ecuador rejects the confirmation of the Supreme Court of Venezuela to disqualify, for 15 years, to exercise public functions, Mrs. María Corina Machado, leader of the opposition and winner of the primary elections in October 2023,” stated the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry in its X network account.

He added that this “decision is contrary to the spirit of the Barbados agreements, aimed at facilitating the holding of democratic and transparent elections in Venezuela.”

The reaction of the Ecuadorian Executive, chaired by businessman Daniel Noboa, has been added to expressions of concern and lament of governments like those of Argentina and Uruguay.

The Argentine Foreign Ministry stated that it “follows with concern the political situation in Venezuela and regrets the decision to disqualify the main opposition leader and winner of the primaries, María Corina Machado, from holding public office.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay assured that “it observes with great concern these judicial disqualifications of political opponents to occupy elective or public positionssince they directly attack the holding of free, democratic and competitive elections.”

The Venezuelan Government, for its part, has assured that the case of María Corina Machado It is “res judicata”but he has also stated that he will remain at the dialogue table with the opposition, which accuses him of having violated the agreements signed in Barbados last October.

“We remain open to dialogue, we continue sitting at the dialogue table. All the agreements signed and discussed have been fully complied with,” Chavista Governor Héctor Rodríguez told reporters on behalf of the Government delegation in the negotiations with the opposition Democratic Unitary Platform. (PUD).

EFE

