The Dubai Government Human Resources Department issued a circular regarding the Eid al-Fitr holiday for the year 1445 AH, stating that work in the bodies, departments and institutions of the Dubai Government will be suspended as of Monday, April 8, with official working hours resuming on Monday, April 15, 2024.

The department also stated in the circular that it excludes bodies, departments and institutions that have employees working on a shift system or whose jobs are related to serving the public or managing public service facilities, as these entities decide the working hours for these categories of employees in accordance with their operational requirements and ensure the proper functioning of their facilities. Regularly during this holiday.

On this occasion, the department extended its highest congratulations and blessings to the shrine of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.” And to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and to their brothers, Their Highnesses, Members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, Rulers of the Emirates, and the people of the Emirates and residents of its land, wishing them success and goodness, and that God may bring this occasion back to them. Happy with Yemen and blessings.