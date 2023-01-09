The former president of Bolivia Evo Morales, and the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte. Jair Cabrera / Paolo Aguilar

The Government of Dina Boluarte is looking for someone to blame for the popular outrage that is sweeping Peru in the midst of the crisis caused in her country last month after her seizure of power. Boluarte assumed the presidency after the dismissal of Pedro Castillo, the product of his self-coup attempt. For a month now, the population has taken to the streets to protest against her mandate. And the Executive is trying its luck by pointing to Evo Morales, the former president of Bolivia. The National Superintendence of Migrations has decreed the prohibition of entry into Peruvian territory for Morales and eight other Bolivians.

The document alleges that the Bolivians “entered the country to carry out activities of a proselytizing political nature, which constitutes a clear affectation of our immigration legislation, national security and the internal order of Peru.” On the eve of the statement, the Prime Minister, Alberto Otárola, gave signs of rejection of Evo Morales. “We are not going to allow any president, former president, or leader, or character to interfere in the affairs of Peru (…) affecting the tranquility that has cost us 33 million Peruvians,” he said.

It was recently learned that twelve political agents of the former Bolivian president visited Peru almost thirty times between 2021 and 2022. Among them are members of Morales’s party, the Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS-IPSP), deputies and former officials of his government, and men of his confidence.

The Peruvian right has celebrated the Migrations decision. He maintains that the country’s sovereignty is being respected and that the interference of Morales, with deep roots in southern Peru, has been unacceptable. In contrast, the left considers that the veto is arbitrary and only serves to add more fuel to the fire. Anahí Durand, the former Minister for Women, has declared: “Evo Morales is a crucial figure in Latin America, but blaming him for being behind the protests and preventing his entry into Peru is nonsense that shows the Boluarte regime’s ignorance and contempt for his own town. Pay attention to the mobilization and do not look for external culprits”.

Prime Minister Alberto Otárola, who, together with Dina Boluarte and other ministers, is being investigated by the Prosecutor for the death of 28 citizens during the December protests, has stressed his rejection of Morales: “He will not enter our Peru again.”

On December 7, Pedro Castillo, who has ruled Peru since mid-2021, was removed from the Palace after a failed self-coup attempt. Dina Boluarte has crossed the presidential band since then for being its first vice president. Castillo is currently serving preventive detention for 18 months, accused of rebellion and leading a criminal organization.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.