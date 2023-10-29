On October 29, the government of Dagestan announced on the Telegram channel that it had switched to a 24-hour operating mode.

“The forces of all departments have been mobilized. <...> panic cannot be spread. From time immemorial, Dagestanis are balanced and fair people. We will not allow the situation in the republic to destabilize,” the chairman of the government of the republic, Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov, said in a statement.

Earlier this day it was reported that an operational headquarters had been created in Dagestan due to unrest at the Makhachkala airport. The headquarters is headed by the head of Dagestan Sergei Melikov. The chairman of the government of the republic was appointed to hold the meeting.

On October 29, riots began near Makhachkala airport with the participation of several thousand people. As Izvestia correspondent Murad Magomedov noted, the participants came with anti-Israel posters and chanted slogans in support of Palestine. At some point, part of the crowd broke the entrance doors and broke into the airport terminal building. After this, people broke through to the runway and surrounded the planes. Rioters also climbed onto the roof of the international terminal.

The Federal Air Transport Agency announced the temporary closure of Makhachkala airport for servicing arrival and departure flights due to the infiltration of unknown persons. Planes that were supposed to land were redirected to alternate airfields. Later, the department reported that until the situation at Makhachkala airport normalizes, flights of Red Wings and Pobeda airlines to Moscow and Surgut were postponed. Also, flights arriving at Makhachkala airport were redirected to Mineralnye Vody and Vladikavkaz.

As the Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the North Caucasus Federal District indicated, after the riots broke out at the Makhachkala airport, a criminal case was opened. The identities of everyone who takes part in the riots will be established.

Also, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the North Caucasus Federal District warned about the inadmissibility of holding uncoordinated actions and violating public order at the Makhachkala airport.

The government of the Republic of Dagestan reported that the situation with unrest at Makhachkala airport is under control, and security forces are working on the spot. According to Izvestia, tear gas was used.

The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, called on the residents of the republic, against the background of the worsening conflict in the Middle East, not to succumb to provocations from enemy Internet resources aimed at splitting Russian society.