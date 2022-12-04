The Government of Costa Rica confirms a surprise and private visit by Bukele

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador during an assembly.
MARVIN RECINOS / AFP
Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador during an assembly.
The Presidential House indicated that the president’s visit is “of a personal and private nature.”
December 03, 2022, 10:28 PM
The Government of Costa Rica confirmed this Saturday the surprise and private visit of the President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele to the country.
The communication office of the Presidential House indicated in a text message to the media that The visit of the president Nayib Bukele is “of a personal and private nature”.
“As the president of a nation, he is offered a security escort by the Government of Costa Rica, in accordance with the traditions between countries. President Bukele manages his own agenda in the country“, explained the Costa Rican Presidential House.
The Government did not go into details about the days of the visit, if Bukele will meet with the president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, or if he will have a meeting with the country’s authorities.
EFE
December 03, 2022, 10:28 PM
