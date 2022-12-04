Sunday, December 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The Government of Costa Rica confirms a surprise and private visit by Bukele

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 4, 2022
in World
0


close

Nayib Bukele

Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador during an assembly.

Photo:

MARVIN RECINOS / AFP

Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador during an assembly.

The Presidential House indicated that the president’s visit is “of a personal and private nature.”

The Government of Costa Rica confirmed this Saturday the surprise and private visit of the President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele to the country.

(Also: Bukele encloses a municipality with 10,000 soldiers to capture gang members)

The communication office of the Presidential House indicated in a text message to the media that The visit of the president Nayib Bukele is “of a personal and private nature”.

“As the president of a nation, he is offered a security escort by the Government of Costa Rica, in accordance with the traditions between countries. President Bukele manages his own agenda in the country“, explained the Costa Rican Presidential House.

The Government did not go into details about the days of the visit, if Bukele will meet with the president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, or if he will have a meeting with the country’s authorities.

(Also: Covid-19 in China: number of new cases drops to 31,824; 87% without symptoms)

See also  Nayib Bukele warns that they will not give food in prisons if the murders continue

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Government #Costa #Rica #confirms #surprise #private #visit #Bukele

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

World Cup Qatar 2022: Christian Pulisic thanked the American fans for the support received

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.