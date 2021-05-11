Demonstrators protest against President Iván Duque in Bogotá on May 10. STRINGER / Reuters

The Government of Colombia is going to sit down to negotiate with the protesters who have stopped the country for two weeks. For the first time, the Executive of President Iván Duque changes his rhetoric during this crisis and stops referring to the conversations as a national dialogue in which many actors have a voice to say, with all the letters, that he will seek an agreement to unblock the streets .

The person in charge of announcing it was Miguel Ceballos, high commissioner for Peace, the politician whom Duque has put to manage the agreement. “The National Government, from this moment on, is fully prepared to hold a negotiating table with the National Unemployment Committee, to advance the issues on the agenda that we will agree on with the support of the Catholic Church and the United Nations. United, ”said Ceballos.

This occurs just 12 hours after Duque and the people around him sat down to talk with the organizers of the national strike. It was a dialogue, a talk, not exactly a treaty between parties. Upon leaving, Ceballos said he was optimistic, that the discussion was on the right track. The strike committee did not see it that way. “We were in the afternoon today, meeting for four hours, with the President of the Republic, in an exploratory meeting in which no agreement was reached,” the strike leaders wrote in a statement they made public.

In his view, Duque insisted on doing something similar to the “2019 national conversation.” Then there was also a social outbreak and a riot police shell killed a young protester. It became a symbol and there were demonstrations in memory of the young man. They were days of confusion. The Government delayed those talks, the end of the year parties arrived and then the pandemic broke out. The protests faded. That dialogue did not go anywhere then, it did not materialize at all, and many believe that the seed of what is happening now is planted there. “The Government is wrong again with its strategy of wearing down and bullying, with that the national strike will not be resolved,” the protesters added.

The matter threatened to drag on, even to a standstill. But Duque has forced this script twist. You don’t have time to spare. Entire regions and cities of the country are in a situation of semi-blockade. The losses are millionaires. The strike began due to the discontent generated by the announcement of a tax increase, but as the days passed, police abuses became known and the number of dead protesters rose to more than thirty. The international community asked Duque to contain the police. Former President Álvaro Uribe, mentor of Duque, leader of their party, called on him to make greater use of force in places like Cali, where the authorities have lost control. In the tropical city there have been riots, looting and the burning of buses of the public transport system.

At this point, Duque will seat the protesters at the table to try to lift the blockades. There is no longer a dialogue or conversation, now a negotiation is finally opening. The president has listened to those who asked him for a less haughty and condescending attitude towards those who have caused the greatest crisis in his government. “We are going to negotiate and we are going to advance in a space in which we will overcome difficulties and differences,” insists Ceballos, bluntly. The organizers of the strike have appreciated the gesture, although they do not consider it enough to demobilize. The first stone for the solution, however, is laid.

