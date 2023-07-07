The Government of Colombia is trying to confirm this Thursday the death of Iván Márquez, the historic guerrilla who has commanded one of the main FARC dissidents for some years, with whom he intends to talk as part of total peace. The television news program CM& announced the death of Márquez, who would have succumbed to the injuries he suffered a year ago, when a group of mercenaries, on the Venezuelan side of the border, attacked him, causing injuries to his leg, the loss of of an arm and splinters in the head. “We are trying to verify that information,” they report from the Palacio de Nariño, the presidential residence.

Márquez was the FARC’s chief negotiator in the peace agreement with the Government of Juan Manuel Santos, but decided to return to the armed struggle. Since then he has led the Segunda Marquetalia, an armed group that has recruited young guerrillas. In July of last year, the government of the previous president, Iván Duque, gave him up for dead. Colombian security forces announced that a group of mercenaries tried to end the life of Márquez, for whom the DEA offered 10 million dollars. After a few days of confusion, the Second Marquetalia issued a statement assuring that Márquez was alive. He was admitted to a Venezuelan hospital.

Márquez returned to arms in 2019. After spending a year in an unknown whereabouts, he reappeared on August 29 of that year along with other commanders of the extinct FARC in a video published at dawn in which they announced “a new stage in the armed struggle”. The phenomenon of the dissidences that deviated from the peace agreement acquired a new dimension with the emergence of the so-called Second Marquetalia – after the place where the FARC was born.

Luciano Marín ―the real name of Iván Márquez― thus concluded his journey until he turned his back on the agreement he helped negotiate. A year ago he had abandoned one of the spaces for the reincorporation of combatants in Caquetá, alleging physical and legal insecurity. The authorities had lost track of him. From hiding, he had maintained that the disarmament of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to become a political party was a “serious mistake”, since the rifles were the only way they had to guarantee that the State complied with what was agreed.

Márquez was an emblematic leader in the guerrilla ranks. He not only negotiated with the Government, he became the most important figure in the FARC after Rodrigo Londoño, Timochenko, and number two in the organization. However, he resigned from the seat as senator that guaranteed the agreement, fled Bogotá and entered the reincorporation space of Miravalle after the capture of Jesús Santrich, another of the most intransigent guerrilla leaders. Santrich was accused of drug trafficking at the request of the United States in a bizarre case that strained the implementation of the agreement to the maximum. To further complicate everything, the DEA’s key informant in the drug trafficking case was Marlon Marín, Iván Márquez’s nephew, although the Prosecutor’s Office had no arrest warrant against him when he decided to go back into hiding. Santrich, in any case, ended up joining the Second Marquetalia and also died on the other side of the border with Venezuela in confusing circumstances. According to preliminary information, Márquez suffered the same fate.

