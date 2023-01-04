The Government of Colombia had all the decrees ready to give shape to the bilateral ceasefire with five armed groups, but this Wednesday it suspended the one that corresponded to the process with the National Liberation Army (ELN). The Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, has announced the reversal one day after the last active guerrilla in the country denied the announcement made by the President, Gustavo Petro.

“Given the position publicly assumed yesterday (…) we have decided to suspend the legal effects of decree 2657 of December 31, 2022 and in the next cycle (of negotiation) the dialogue on this matter would be reactivated,” said the minister. at a press conference at the Casa de Nariño, accompanied by the Defense Minister, the Peace Commissioner and senior military commanders. “We invite this organization to declare a truce and maintain the cessation and non-violence, the Government will not give up the search for respect for life to build total peace,” Prada insisted. He also explained why the government had announced the bilateral ceasefire with the guerrillas with which it has been negotiating since last November.

“The ELN on several occasions has raised the importance of advancing in a bilateral cessation. On December 19, after declaring a unilateral cessation by this organization, he asked the national government to act in accordance with its desire for peace and study the possibility of a bilateral cessation. Under this understanding, the Government of Colombia decreed the bilateral cessation”, assured Prada, who recognized the complexity of the dialogues with the insurgents. “After evaluating the events of the last 48 hours and the last 50 years, we recognize that these processes have a very high degree of complexity, that we must proceed with great caution, prudence and caution, but under no circumstances are we exempt from a reaction of the counterpart that must be attended to or responded to in some way”.

The head of the government delegation in the talks with the ELN, Otty Patiño, had acknowledged on Tuesday afternoon that the bilateral ceasefire was an “intention” that should be discussed at the dialogue table. “This ceasefire proposal is a first step to a new understanding and a new future,” he noted.

The Government has assured that the other four groups with which it is expected to cease military actions maintain their position and support the measure announced by the president. Regarding the FARC-EP Central General Staff and the Second Marquetalia, he has indicated that meetings will be held with the commands of these organizations, dissidents of the extinct FARC, to advance in the definition of the methodological and thematic issues of the peace talks table.

Faced with the AGC or the Clan del Golfo, and the Self-Defense Forces of the Sierra Nevada, the Minister of the Interior has said that they also ratify their commitment to the bilateral cessation. “With these groups, the spaces for social and legal dialogue will begin under the terms provided in Law 2272 of 2022.”

