His name was Jesús Santrich, but the name his parents gave him was Zeuxis Pausias, they dreamed of him following in the footsteps of a Greek painter from the 5th century BC. He never pleased them. He suffered from blindness, but he always saw clearly what he wanted. His friends say he was a full-time revolutionary militant. But above all, an artist trapped by politics, who wrote poetry books, drew, sang, and played the sax and flute.

But he became a guerrilla. He was part of the staff of the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia). The United States requested his extradition, considering him a drug trafficker and was offering a reward of 10 million dollars for his capture. The last thing Santrich did was send a message to the current president of Colombia, Iván Duque, which the entire country understood as a mortal threat. «Memento mori Duque. Every procrustean gets his wish. That is to say, every pig gets its December. See you, “he recounted in a video on February 22. «I am not afraid of threats from criminals. We will fight him relentlessly in defense of the Colombian people, “replied the president, who offered more than 500,000 euros to anyone who reported his whereabouts.

Along with other dissidents of the pact signed in 2016, he fled to neighboring Venezuela, where his death occurred.



Three months later, Santrich, Trichi for the intimate ones, was found dead in Venezuela. There is no official version of his death in the neighboring country, where he had fled after resigning his post in Congress as a representative of the Party of Commons, made up of ex-FARC militants who accepted the treaty signed with the Government of Juan. Manuel Santos. He said he was returning to arms because Duque had betrayed the Peace Agreement. As Humberto de la Calle, main mediator of the pact signed in 2016, told EL CORREO two years ago, “Santrich distinguished himself at the Havana negotiating table for being extraordinarily radical.”

Unclear circumstances



His death is now being investigated by the Government of Iván Duque. It was members of the FARC-EP dissidents who made it known, and assure that it happened in an ambush by Colombian troops on Venezuelan lands. Other sources say that he died in a confrontation with Nicolás Maduro’s guard.

Former President Álvaro Uribe has taken advantage of the news to recover from the 2019 newspaper archive a tweet from Gustavo Petro, leader of Colombia Humana and the main candidate to govern the country from 2022, in which he requested the intervention of an international commission to recover the peace treaty on understanding that the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office had set a trap for Santrich and Iván Márquez.