The peace process between the Colombian government and the ELN will be put to the test over the next three weeks in Mexico. The two delegations begin the second round of talks on Monday with the purpose of reaching the first tangible agreements. The first meeting, last December in Venezuela, served to take the temperature of the process and showed that the negotiation to end a six-decade conflict is not going to be easy. The ceasefire, which was not possible then, is now at the center of the discussion. To achieve it or not will measure the success of this round.

The two leaders of the delegations referred to the matter that has most tensed the communication up to now. The truce is the first ambition of President Gustavo Petro, who from the beginning has wanted to give the process more speed than the guerrillas seem to show.

The leader of the government delegation, Otty Patiño, assured at the press conference that began this second round that the president’s mandate is for the dialogue table to be “deeply imaginative” to “reinterpret the ceasefire.” That is, that in addition to the reduction of hostilities and violence, it results in an improvement in the life of the communities in the conflict territories. The idea is to agree on “permanent relief and not temporary truces.” Pablo Beltrán, guerrilla leader at the table, was less profuse than Patiño and limited himself to reporting that the idea is to agree on the preparations for a bilateral ceasefire.

The president is in a hurry to finalize a cessation of hostilities that he believes will reduce the number of homicides in the regions and will lay the stone on which total peace must be established, the project that seeks for all the country’s armed actors to hand over their weapons. That desire generated the first crisis in the process with the ELN, after Petro announced on the last day of last year a truce agreement that was not such and that annoyed the guerrillas.

The image that the two delegations wanted to show today in Mexico City, at the headquarters of the Inter-American Conference on Social Security where the talks will be held, is that any friction has been overcome and that there is total harmony to move forward. Beltrán assured that the final negotiation agenda will also emerge from this cycle and the formula will be designed to include the participation of civil society in the process, as well as agreements “to be implemented immediately” to provide relief to the regions and populations that most suffer from the conflict.

Under the heading of “the mechanisms for the participation of society in the construction of peace in Colombia”, the parties must find a way to include the voice of the citizenry at the table. The ELN, unlike the FARC, has no ambition to create a political party, but is convinced that the discussion must result in concrete changes in society. The negotiators understand that it is a question of including the opinion of the people in the reforms that the Government is carrying out. It sounds obvious, but it is not easy to specify. Petro tried to carry out some popular dialogues at the beginning of his term, very much in the style of those that Álvaro Uribe did in his day, which have not been very successful. Words are lost along the way.

Patiño said this Monday that the method that guides them is that everything that is agreed at the table is implemented in the territories. “This forces a certain modesty of the table, because what is agreed can always be improved. The table is not omnipotent or infallible (…) It is necessary to empower the communities so that they are also co-authors in the construction of a new State”, he assured. In his head, surely, he was thinking about the agreement with the FARC, signed in 2016, which was negotiated in Cuba with much greater secrecy.

Internally, the ELN, as Antonio García, its top commander, has publicly stated, does not want under any circumstances to be compared to other organized armed groups. The guerrilla was created 60 years ago by a handful of enthusiastic students of the Cuban revolution. Along the way, the organization has experienced many situations, including possible extinction, but it has come this far as the last active guerrilla in Latin America. In the last decade, authorities have insistently linked her to drug trafficking. However, its leaders highlight its political character, its spokesperson for civil society, and that is the treatment they want to receive.

The guerrilla negotiating leader also ingratiated himself with the president this Monday by referring to one of the central themes of Petro’s speech: the war on drugs. Beltrán called for “a moral pact” to get the country afloat after the “mortal damage” that five decades of the failed US-led anti-drug strategy have caused and congratulated the Latin American initiatives of Mexico and Colombia for seeking an anti-drug policy ” alternative”.

The next 21 days will have to begin to specify all these matters to demonstrate that the process materializes. Peace with the guerrillas is fundamental to the Colombian president’s overall peace plan, although the government must move forward carefully.

In parallel to the negotiating table with the ELN, the Government has opened talks with two other groups that it recognizes as political in nature, the EMC FARC and the Segunda Marquetalia. They are made up of groups of combatants who did not join the previous peace process —that of the FARC in 2016— or who deserted along the way. They are known as dissidents. The peace commissioner, Danilo Rueda, has already met the leader of the Segunda Marquetalia, Iván Márquez, who became a guerrilla spokesman in Havana and later returned to the jungle after feeling legally persecuted, despite his status as a demobilized. Márquez is currently in Venezuela convalescing from an attack carried out, according to official sources, by a group of mercenaries who wanted to collect a reward on his head. According to these same sources, he has lost vision in one eye and some parts of his face are paralyzed.

There is a third assumption for criminal gangs that do not have a political character, such as that of the son of La Gata. With them, verbatim, spaces for rapprochement and conversation will be opened to create legal mechanisms that allow accountability to society and the destructuring of the economic and criminal motivations that sustain them. This section includes the Clan del Golfo, a paramilitary group dedicated to drug trafficking, the self-defense groups of the Sierra Nevada and several groups of urban violence. Of the latter, the most obvious example occurred in Buenaventura, where two factions that had been in conflict for years promised not to murder, torture, or disappear any of their enemies. The reduction in violence has been drastic.

