This Monday the first round of talks on Venezuelan soil ended with progress, as recognized by the parties involved. In fact, the Colombian Defense Minister stressed that ELN operations have dropped “significantly” since the peace dialogue began. The next phase will take place in Mexico during the first quarter of 2023, even without a specific confirmed date. In addition, they announced the release of 20 people who were under the power of the guerrilla group.

The first part of the peace talks involving the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) culminated on Monday, December 12, in Caracas, after more than three weeks of talks since November 21.

The next cycle will take place in Mexico as the guarantor country, starting in 2023, informed the Aztec ambassador in the Venezuelan capital, Leopoldo de Gyves. Although there is still no confirmed date, the intention is to continue during the first quarter of the year.

The diplomat pointed out that the moment to reactivate the meetings and the “necessary requirements and logistical aspects so that said round can be carried out under the best conditions and guarantees” are being analyzed.

In addition, he expressed that the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will build bridges with those involved to round out the remaining details and schedule a combined announcement.

Pablo Beltrán, leader of the left-wing National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group, shakes hands with Iván Cepeda, a member of the Colombian Senate in Caracas, Venezuela December 12, 2022. © Leonardo Fernandez Viloria / Reuters

Today, members of both delegations have remarked that progress has been made at the negotiating tables, which are aimed at ending the conflict that the State has had with the ELN for almost 60 years and that left a shopkeeper with 450,000 deaths in that weather.

Through a statement, the parties acknowledged that up to now there have been four points reached, among them the recognition of the serious violence and the need for urgent attention for the provinces of Chocó and Valle del Cauca, regions of the Colombian Pacific marked for decades. by the conflict and the oblivion of the State.

To correct this, they reinforced their commitment to execute “a partial agreement for emergency care” that will begin “as of January 2023.” They also added that a group of ELN political prisoners will be treated “humanely,” without giving further details.

In addition, the Colombian Defense Minister, Iván Velásquez, explained that there has been “a notable drop in operations” of the guerrilla group since the talks began.

The ELN announces the release of 20 hostages

The armed band announced the release of 20 people in recent months who were under the power of the ELN, in a “clear manifestation of their commitment to peace in Colombia.” The payroll is made up of civilians and members of the public force.

The head of the guerrilla delegation, Pablo Beltrán, did not give details about who were released or how many more are still under the wing of the armed group.

The negotiations, originally opened in 2017 by former President Juan Manuel Santos and frozen since 2019 by his successor, Iván Duque, seek the support of the United States, so far without success. Both Washington and the European Union consider the ELN a terrorist entity.

On the other hand, the negotiations seek the accompaniment of Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and Spain; while they agreed to add Chile, Brazil and Mexico as guarantor countries, a list that Venezuela, Cuba and Norway already make up.

With EFE and Reuters