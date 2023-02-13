President Gustavo Petro, during the press conference he offered for his first 100 days in office, at the Casa de Nariño, the presidential residence. Ivan Valencia (AP)

Peace negotiations with the ELN land this week in Mexico. The government negotiators and the guerrillas will discuss the ceasefire that Gustavo Petro so insistently pursues in the North American country, starting this Monday, and that he has managed to place the issue at the center of the agenda. The president is in a hurry to finalize a cessation of hostilities that he believes will reduce the number of homicides in the regions and will lay the stone on which total peace must be established, the project that seeks for all the country’s armed actors to hand over their weapons.

The parties will also negotiate something as vague and general as “the mechanisms for the participation of society in the construction of peace in Colombia.” The challenge is to figure out what exactly political participation means and what is the methodology that can be used. The ELN, unlike the FARC, has no ambition to create a political party, but rather is convinced that concrete changes in society must emerge from this discussion. The negotiators understand that it is a question of including the opinion of the people in the reforms that the Government is carrying out. It sounds obvious, but it is not easy to specify. Petro tried to carry out some popular dialogues at the beginning of his term, very much in the style of those that Álvaro Uribe did in his day, which have not been very successful. Words are lost along the way.

The negotiators will try to isolate themselves from all outside noise in this second cycle of talks – the first was in Caracas. In the last week, there has been a lot of commotion over the release of La Gata’s son, a woman convicted of her relations with the paramilitaries and for the murder of three people, including a journalist. He was released as a peace facilitator. It was understood that he was being released so that he could be a spokesman for one of the criminal groups with which he is going to negotiate. The Government later denied having requested his release and the Peace Commissioner, in charge of this matter, withdrew his status as facilitator, for which he must return to prison. What happened reveals the confusion that sometimes exists around the process; Without a doubt, this is another of his great enemies.

The delegation of ELN negotiators, in Mexico, where the second cycle of negotiations begins. In the center, the head of the delegation, Pablo Beltrán. Edwin Restrepo

Internally, the ELN, as Antonio García, its highest commander, has stated publicly, does not want under any circumstances to be compared to other organized armed groups. The guerrilla was created 60 years ago by a handful of enthusiastic students of the Cuban revolution. Along the way, the organization has experienced many situations, including possible extinction, but it has come this far as the last active guerrilla in Latin America. In the last decade, authorities have insistently linked her to drug trafficking. However, its leaders highlight its political character, its spokesperson for civil society, and that is the treatment they want to receive. In a risky message on Twitter, Petro asked the guerrillas if he wanted to follow the path of Camilo Torres Restrepo, a revolutionary priest, or that of Pablo Escobar, the drug trafficker who challenged the Colombian state in the 1980s. He ended up shot on the roof of a Medellín building.

The ELN delegation arrived in Mexico City on Saturday. Pablo Beltrán, the chief of the guerrilla negotiators, recorded a video in front of a mural of the priest Hidalgo: “We have just arrived, we have in the background the great Mexican insurgent, Hildalgo, who encourages us. We hope that the works of this second cycle will be an affective advance and support for the process”. Later he referred to the youth in a concise way: “The great transformations of our country can only be won with struggle and that struggle without the presence of youth does not advance.”

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks during a press conference in Mexico City, where he said that Mexico will guarantee the security conditions for the dialogue between the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN), last Wednesday. Alex Cruz (EFE)

In parallel to the negotiating table with the ELN, the Government has opened talks with two other groups that it recognizes as political in nature, the EMC FARC and the Segunda Marquetalia. They are made up of groups of combatants who did not join the previous peace process —that of the FARC in 2016— or who deserted along the way. They are known as dissidents. The peace commissioner, Danilo Rueda, has already met the leader of the Segunda Marquetalia, Iván Márquez, who became a guerrilla spokesman in Havana and later returned to the jungle after feeling legally persecuted, despite his status as a demobilized. Márquez is currently in Venezuela convalescing from an attack carried out, according to official sources, by a group of mercenaries who wanted to collect a reward on his head. According to these same sources, he has lost vision in one eye and some parts of his face are paralyzed.

There is a third assumption for criminal gangs that do not have a political character, such as that of the son of La Gata. With them, verbatim, spaces for rapprochement and conversation will be opened to create legal mechanisms that allow accountability to society and the destructuring of the economic and criminal motivations that sustain them. This section includes the Clan del Golfo, a paramilitary group dedicated to drug trafficking, the self-defense groups of the Sierra Nevada and several groups of urban violence. Of the latter, the most obvious example occurred in Buenaventura, where two factions that had been in conflict for years promised not to murder, torture, or disappear any of their enemies. The reduction in violence has been drastic.

What Petro is after is for this to be extended to the entire country. And that happens, first of all, by convincing the ELN that a ceasefire with the Army allows them to continue talks until a peace agreement with an immediate reduction in homicides. The president wants it done now, now. He feels that many lives are at stake. Mexico is the scenario where this agreement must take place.

