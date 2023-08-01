The Chilean Finance Minister, Mario Marcel, announced yesterday Monday the final proposal of the fiscal pact to the ministers of the economic committee.

The Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, will announce this Tuesday the contents and the itinerary of the expected fiscal pact, as the new tax agreement promoted by his Administration has been called. Later, the Minister of Finance, Mario Marcel, who in recent days has held meetings with businessmen and parliamentarians from different political sectors to materialize one of the promises of the current Government – ​​key to concretizing its program – will provide more details of the proposal.

The announcement is made against the clock. In his public account of June 1 before Congress, the Chilean president announced that they would insist in July with their tax reform project before the Senate, after the idea of ​​legislating the initiative was rejected by the Chamber of Deputies in last March, in its first process in Parliament. After two months of work, in recent days Minister Marcel has accelerated the negotiations so as not to exceed the deadline self-imposed by the Executive. In fact, the project was expected to be presented on Monday, but details were still to be refined in order to make the document publicly known.

“We have had, I think, 32 meetings with different actors. They have all brought interesting proposals and many of them we have collected. In this sense, we are very satisfied with what has been done so far. That is part of what we will show in the proposal for a new fiscal pact,” he mentioned. Mario Marcel on Monday morning on radio ADN.

During the afternoon, the Secretary of State together with the Director of Budgets, Javiera Martínez, met with President Boric to review the legal content of the measures that will be announced. Later, Marcel presented the proposal to the ministers that make up the economic committee of the Cabinet. And later, the economist had a meeting with the parliamentarians that make up the Finance Committee of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. At night, he met with the presidents of the ruling parties, to whom he gave details of the announcement.

He fiscal pact What Marcel is looking for consists of an agreement between businessmen, congressmen and the Government to carry out a joint agenda that not only includes tax matters, but also mechanisms to promote growth – the last Monthly Indicator of Economic Activity from last May showed a drop of 2 % with respect to the same month of the previous year–, an agenda to modernize the State and concrete proposals to increase tax collection.

Although the minister did not advance the contents, part of the elements of the agreement were already anticipated by him at the beginning of July when he proposed to the Confederation of Production and Commerce, CPC –the main business association in Chile– 36 measures to increase growth , investment and productivity. He did so in response to a statement by the CPC that closed the door to discuss new tax increases, which marked a change from the position that the business community had shown in February. In general terms, the proposal includes six pillars: principles for a modern tax system; public spending priorities; modernization of the State; boost to growth; tax measures; and monitoring and evaluation of public policies.

“In the design there will be space to continue working on multiple fronts. So the space and willingness to dialogue will always exist,” Marcel said on Monday. Likewise, the minister spokesperson for the Government, Camila Vallejo, pointed out that in view of the results of the Casen survey (a study that measures poverty in Chile and was released last week), “the fiscal pact takes all logic so that wealth is better distributed and to address economic growth, have better autonomous income, modernization of the State and for those who have more to face effective anti-avoidance regulations”.

In this second attempt by Boric’s government to put a tax agreement on the legislative agenda, negotiations with the traditional right-wing party, the Independent Democratic Union (UDI), have been paralyzed. The helmsmen of that political force, led by deputy Javier Macaya, conditioned their participation in the departure of the Minister of Social Development and fellow traveler of the Chilean president, Giorgio Jackson, after the Agreements Case and the theft of computers from the portfolio he directs .

“We are going to meet with the opposition as long as they are available. There is a meeting that in principle would be this week, but they still have to confirm it for me, ”said the finance minister, who expects a rapprochement of positions with the right. The Government does not have majorities in either of the two chambers and in a complex political scenario. Marcel, in fact, was the politician who rose in disapproval the most, according to the survey by the Center for Public Studies, CEP, released last week.