No surprises and as announced on Friday after the first failed attempt, the Plenary for the allocation of remuneration to the Municipal Corporation of Cartagena, the allocations to political groups and the salaries of the governing bodies were resolved this Wednesday. The four councilors of the PSOE supported the proposal of the government team on the condition of maintaining the same structure of governing bodies as in the tripartite legislature so as, according to the Socialists, “not to increase public spending.” In this way, the popular keep three of the four general coordinators proposed to reinforce the government’s action.

The Socialists were the only ones to vote in favor of both salary proposals, which unlike the previous session, and after the MC amendment to assess them separately, were raised to plenary differentiated. Vox and the Mixed Group voted against the remuneration and compensation system for members of the Corporation and assignments to political groups, while MC, Vox and the Mixed Group voted against the remuneration system for management bodies.

In this plenary session, criticism focused on the municipal socialist group and its decisive role in unlocking the remuneration. MC accused them of being a “crutch of the PP”, Vox of having agreed with the government and the mayor of the Mixed Group, Ana Belén Castejón, alluded to her expulsion from the PSOE when she agreed with PP and Ciudadanos to form the tripartite government. “Don’t worry that at the gates of an election the same thing will not happen to you.”

The socialist mayor Pedro Contreras defended that his municipal group is “serious and with a vocation for service.” For this reason, he assured that they have already presented “eight initiatives to debate in the next plenary session.” Contreras criticized MC that “they are still swollen with pain because we did not give them the votes for a government alternative to the list most voted for by PP voters” and Vox that “they have only opened their beaks to curtail liberties.” For the representative of the Mixed Group and general secretary of Sí Cartagena, Ana Belén Castejón, who was also a party partner, there was no reproach or allusion.

Finally, Contreras asked the Corporation not to demagogy on the issue of salaries because “they insult public work. Are you willing to work for free? The PSOE was not going to consent to an increase in public spending.

The MC spokesman, Jesús Giménez Gallo, justified the abstention of his group in “the lack of dialogue.” «It does not make sense to vote against the remuneration to the mayors when they remain the same as in the last legislature. Even so, it is the government with the highest per capita spending in the history of Cartagena. It was not necessary to create 10 areas of government.

Vox mayor Gonzalo López Pretel insisted that the proposal had been presented “without its mandatory argumentation” and called for an “exercise of transparency, which should be common.”

López Pretel reminded the government that “they are 37% of this plenary session and they have to talk”, while questioning the terms of “the negotiation between PP and PSOE. We don’t know what it was.”

The mayor of the Mixed Group, Ana Belén Castejón, assured that “in the absence of government dialogue, we have done our homework” and argued that “the beginning of the 2019 and 2023 legislatures should be compared, which is when it is decided if there is a rise salary or not If not, then the truth is being misrepresented.” She added that “there is no linear criteria for setting salaries.”

The councilor for Economic Development, Finance and Personnel, Esperanza Nieto, recalled that the mayors will charge the same in July as in the month of April and assured that “we could have resolved it last Friday, but MC preferred to block the Cartagena government.” Nieto concluded the first round of her presentation by inviting the councilors against compensation to “submit their resignation to Human Resources.”

governing bodies



MC, Vox and the Mixed Group justified their rejection of the proposal on the remuneration of the three general coordinators of the socialist alternative because they consider the figure of Hiring “unnecessary”. They also allege “lack of argumentation and justification of the posts.”

The mayor of the PSOE Pedro Contreras reminded Giménez Gallo that he was general coordinator of Sustainable Development in 2017 and “the salary was shielded. He does not come to give morality lessons to us socialists ». Contreras pointed out that one thing is “exercising the work of control and supervision of the government, and another is to beat Cartagena.”

For his part, councilor López Pretel defended that the vote against Vox “is not to block, but to ask. Any money that the coordinator costs us, even if it is less than it could cost us, if it is not justified with objectives, it is a waste of money.

The Councilor for Economic Development, Finance and Personnel, Esperanza Nieto, reproached Castejón for “requesting three advisers for a single councilor that he obtained with Sí Cartagena, nonsense that is not even legal” and MC for “trying to make pacts.” Carlos Martínez and Jorge de Juan continue as coordinators, with powers similar to those they had in the previous legislature. Carlos Martínez will lead Government, Economic Development and Strategic Projects, with exclusive dedication and an annual salary of 64,253 euros. Jorge de Juan will be in charge of Performing Arts and Audiovisual Industry and will carry out his position on a part-time basis equivalent to 70% of the ordinary day, with an annual salary of 44,977 euros.

The new addition to these governing bodies is María Amoraga, who was a councilor for Citizens and delegate for Heritage and Contracting for the last four years. Amoraga will manage Hiring and Assets on a full-time basis with an annual remuneration of 53,446 euros.