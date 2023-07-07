Chilean President Gabriel Boric. MARTIN BERNETTI (AFP)

After the resignation of the writer Patricio Fernández as adviser to the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup in Chile, the left-wing president, Gabriel Boric, chose not to replace him. Therefore, the acts and activities around the date, which will take place until September 11, the day that the Armed Forces led by Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) overthrew the socialist president Salvador Allende (1970-1973) by bombing the Palacio de La Moneda, were left without a face in charge of the process, but in the hands of different departments, coordinated by the Ministry of Culture and Arts.

Fernández’s resignation was demanded of Boric by a group of ruling party parliamentarians, several of them from the Communist Party (PC), a group that forms an important part of the Chilean Executive, and civil and human rights organizations, who accused him of relativizing the coup d’état during a radio program hosted by the sociologist Manuel Antonio Garretón. It has been an accusation that Fernández rejected and that, in addition, has provoked a strong debate in the country and has divided the Chilean left.

Influential columnists, including the rector of the Diego Portales University, Carlos Peña, published texts in defense of the writer. Garretón himself pointed out that “many of the interpretations that have been made do not consider the whole or the background of the conversation.” “Patricio Fernández and I agree that the military coup has no justification, no explanation or context that would legitimize it,” said the sociologist.

Human rights lawyer and deputy Carmen Hertz, leader of those who called for Fernández’s departure, explained: “We have never claimed that the Popular Unity Government (1970-1973) cannot be debated. But the inescapable obligation is to accept as a civilizing minimum in a society the condemnation of a coup against a democratic government. To hold otherwise is to accept crime as a regulatory instrument for political conflicts, ”she wrote in a column in EL PAIS, where she assures that the presidential adviser dissociated the coup d’état from the criminal consequences against the population.

The pressure for the writer’s departure, which has been won by the PC and more than 160 human rights organizations, has generated a strong debate in the Chilean left. The Government, which is facing a complex moment on different fronts –especially due to the Agreements Case, a plot linked to the Broad Front where an alleged fraud against the Treasury is being investigated– has had to resign itself to the departure of Boric’s adviser.

A gesture of La Moneda

Fernández is an independent from the left. In 1998, he founded the magazine The Clinic while Pinochet was detained at the London Clinic, in London, by order of the Spanish justice accused of crimes against humanity. He called the publication that way to celebrate the dictator’s imprisonment. Between 2021 and 2022 he was conventional attached to the Socialist Party during the failed first Chilean constitutional process.

Boric appointed him as an advisor in the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup in November last year, although the events have always been coordinated by the Ministry of Culture. The closeness between Fernández and the Chilean president was born when the president was the university leader of the 2011 student movement, from which several members of his current cabinet emerged, including spokesperson Camila Vallejo (PC). The writer was working on his book the street distracted me, which recounts that moment in the country. “I have no doubt, because I know him, that Patricio Fernández is a person who is not only tremendously respectful of human rights, but would never justify the breakdown of democracy in a coup,” Boric said after resigning.

But, in addition, the president pointed out that, “beyond the controversies, the memory and human rights groups have been the main people responsible for the fact that in Chile we have managed to advance a little, even a little, because it is still insufficient, in justice regarding the atrocities committed by the military dictatorship”.

In parallel, the same day that he accepted the writer’s resignation, Boric appointed the sociologist Manuel Guerrero to a key position in his Government, as head of content, adding him to the group of key advisers who work on the influential second floor of La Moneda. The Social Convergence militant, the same party as the Chilean president, was 14 years old when his father, Manuel Guerrero Ceballos, was beheaded in 1985 by police officers, by order of the dictatorship, along with José Manuel Parada and Santiago Nattino. The three victims were members of the Communist Party.

Last June, Fernández was part of one of the key activities of the commemorations, when a group of former political prisoners from the Navy detention center that operated in the extreme south of Chile, traveled with members of the Navy and the Minister of Defense, Maya Fernández, Allende’s granddaughter, at a ceremony in which a memorial was installed.

One of the next commemorative acts of the coup will be the launch of the project trees for memory, which was scheduled for the first week of July, but which was suspended after the network of Sites of Memory refused to participate, demanding the departure of Fernández. On August 30, the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, led by lawyer Luis Cordero, will also present the Plan to Search for the Disappeared Detainees, considered the most relevant project of the Executive since it intends to establish itself as a public policy.

In Chile there are still 1,469 victims of forced disappearance. Of these, 1,092 are missing detainees, while another 377, who were executed, are in the same condition. Only 307 people have been identified.