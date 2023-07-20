Security forces set fire to a dredger used for illegal mining, in the Madre de Dios River, in the department of Beni (Bolivia), on July 14. BOLIVIA’S MINISTRY OF GOVERNMENT (via REUTERS)

The Government of Luis Arce carried out a first major operation against illegal gold mining in the Bolivian Amazon. On Saturday, police destroyed 27 floating dredges that were exploiting the metal in the Madre de Dios River, in the northwest of the country, and arrested 57 people. Bolivia begins to act against mercury contamination of the rivers in the northwest of the country, which is poisoning the indigenous peoples who live on the banks. But the Government has received a response from the residents themselves, who are blockading Riberalta, the closest city to the area where the police intervened. The protests reject the “violence” of the police action and consider it biased against the Bolivian miners, since there are others of Chinese and Peruvian origin in the area who were not harassed.

Vice President David Choquehuanca congratulated Minister of Government (Interior) Eduardo del Castillo for the mobilization of a hundred police officers for six days and the arrests made: “All necessary measures must be taken to protect the health of our population and preserve our Mother Earth,” he tweeted.

Bolivia is heavily contaminated by mercury used by gold cooperatives, which supposedly do survival mining, but in many cases they are camouflaged companies that have high profits and even receive foreign investment. Those detained in the operation were salaried employees of the Asobal cooperative, but they were listed as “volunteers” so that it would not be considered a mining company. According to the authorities, Asobal did not have an exploitation permit or an environmental license and used mercury “in an uncontrolled manner.” It was just one of 37 farms on the banks of the Madre de Dios.

In 2016, Bolivia bought 238 tons of mercury and became one of the largest importers of the toxic substance in the world. This amount has decreased in recent years, but it is still very high. Several biochemical analyzes have concluded that members of the Esse Ejja, Lecos, Mosetenes Chimanes, Tacanas and Uchupiamona indigenous communities who live around two rivers in the Bolivian Amazon basin, the Madre de Dios and the Beni, have between two and seven times more mercury in their bodies than normal. In May, the Colombian scientist Jesús Oliver told this newspaper that he had carried out evaluations of the state of health of the indigenous people and “the report of memory loss, tremors in the hands and sensory problems for a good number of people was notable.” This indicates that their diet, based on fish, is poisoning them. In the colonial period of Bolivia’s history, mercury was used to mine silver, claimed countless indigenous lives, and surely shortened and worsened the lives of many Spaniards.

Although the operation in the Madre de Dios River indicates that the Bolivian government is willing to take political risks to try to reverse the contamination and tax evasion typical of illegal mining, the task is not easy. Two of the detained miners were Leco Indians, so the political leaders of this community are protesting against the authorities. After the police action, the residents of Riberalta attacked and disabled the local airport, which has stopped operating. The Federation of Mining Cooperatives is in an emergency “in defense of their sources of work.” The civic committees of the Beni region, where the conflict zone is located, protested that the dredgers located in rafts have been destroyed, in compliance with the mining law, and announced upcoming mobilizations. In addition, it is estimated that there are around a thousand gold cooperatives, 85% of which do not have an environmental license. In order to obtain a license, it is necessary to introduce technology that reduces the role of mercury in the gold production process, but this represents a cost and has some technical difficulty.

Opposition senator Cecilia Requena, a benchmark for Bolivian environmentalists, considers that Arce and Minister Del Castillo are acting late, when “the monster has already gotten out of control.”

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

In 2022, Bolivia exported 64 tons of gold with a value of just over 3,000 million dollars, that is, much more than its soybean exports and almost the same as it received from the sale of gas. The total may be even higher, since it is estimated that a part is smuggled, taking advantage of the fact that gold is relatively easy to transport. Not all of this gold is produced in Bolivia; a part arrives, also smuggled, from Peru, where the control of illegal mining has been greater than that of Bolivia in recent times. In any case, it is a gigantic business that feeds thousands and enriches hundreds of families.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.