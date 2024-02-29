You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The Attorney General of Guatemala, María Consuelo Porras.
The Attorney General of Guatemala, María Consuelo Porras.
The prosecutor has been accused internationally of having tried to prevent the presidential inauguration.
The Government of President Bernardo Arévalo de León presented this Thursday a criminal complaint and a request for a pretrial against the Attorney General of Guatemala, Consuelo Porras Argueta, for the alleged crime of breach of duties.
The Attorney General's Office and the General Secretariat of the Presidency assure that the attorney general violated the law by refusing to meet with Arévalo de León on January 29 at a cabinet meeting, where they hoped to coordinate joint policies.
Porras Argueta has been internationally accused of having tried to prevent the presidential inauguration of Arévalo de León on January 14 with a series of legal actions after his electoral victory on August 20, 2023.
(Developing).
EFE
E F
