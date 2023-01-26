Several people enter a carriage at the Gran Vía Metro station, on January 5. Eduardo Parra (Europa Press / ContactoPhoto)

The Government of the Community of Madrid, chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has had to rescue the public company Metro de Madrid with an injection of 114,374,396.65 euros, according to what appears in an agreement signed by both parties and published this Thursday in the Official Gazette of the region (BOCM). The injection saves a company plunged into the financial crisis ―it had losses of 57 million in 2021― and which the rise in energy prices has suffocated to the limit. As EL PAÍS reported, the company estimated in its internal projections that it would need 150 million euros if the price of energy did not drop throughout 2022. Reality now confirms the forecast almost in its worst case scenario.

“The extraordinary increase in the price of energy throughout 2022 has decisively affected Metro de Madrid, due to its great dependence on this supply to provide its service,” justifies the agreement. “Derived from this fact, until October 2022, the actual accumulated expenditure in said period amounts to 129.9 million euros, compared to an initial budget of Metro de Madrid for energy supply of 43.4 million euros. euros, prior to the price escalation, resulting, therefore, in an increase in extraordinary expenses of more than 86.5 million euros, already in the month of September, a figure that, given the existing price volatility, could continue to increase , at least, up to 100 million euros at the end of 2022”, he details, to finish off: “Consequently and in accordance with the foregoing, it is appropriate to compensate Metro de Madrid for the increase in operating costs to consequence of the increase in the price of energy.

The imbalance in the numbers has already had a practical effect: the company announced last spring that it was cutting the number of trains with which it serves its one million daily users by an average of 10%, a measure that it stopped applying last year. summer. But the problem of the increase in costs does not only have an external origin. Quite the opposite.

In 2021, Metro took advantage of a fixed electricity rate to protect itself from market fluctuations: throughout the year it spent 88 million for this concept. However, at least at the start of 2022, the company abandoned that practice: as a result, its budgets were quickly surpassed by reality. Thus, the increase between what was budgeted for energy and what was actually paid has been more than 200%. To this is added now that two decisions of the central State force to dedicate an extra 14.3 million to salary increases for employees. In total, there are 114.3 million not provided for in the accounts of the public company, which is the largest in the region along with Canal de Isabel II.

“[El rescate] is the execution of clause 5c of the program contract that Metro signs with the Consortium, which covers the possible modification of the rate per transported passenger for such exceptional situations as the increase in the cost of energy or for other non-budgeted expenses, such as the increase of personnel expenses due to the salary increase of public employees”, points out a spokesman for the suburban. “In other words, it is already contemplated in the contract, so in reality what is exceptional are the energy prices, not so much that a clause in a contract between Metro and the Consortium has been executed.”

No one in the hidden company that is going through a serious moment. Thus, the CEO of Metro de Madrid, Silvia Roldán, joined the managers of other public transport companies in January 2022 to send an alarming letter to the central government. “We ask the Executive for help to alleviate the increase in the electricity bill,” was the summary of the letter. In the following weeks, the company’s management told various interlocutors that the regional subway was facing “a serious economic situation”. In these appointments, according to internal sources and documentation accessed by EL PAÍS, it was even said that the public company risked entering “a scenario of technical bankruptcy” if the cost of energy kept skyrocketing, although Roldán denies having uttered those words herself.

In addition, Metro is immersed in a reputational crisis unprecedented in its centenary history. The front is open with the workers for the deaths caused by asbestos in the network, and with the Buenos Aires subway for having sold wagons with this carcinogenic material: last July the compensation for those affected was closed with unions and relatives , as well as for cases that may occur in the future, to which is added the Asbestos Removal Plan, whose objective is to eliminate this material from Metro facilities. There is an open lawsuit with Ecuador for the costs of the construction of the Quito Metro. There is the conflict with the hundreds of residents of San Fernando de Henares who have had to leave their homes because line 7B has affected the foundations. And there are the complaints from the passengers about the waits on the platforms and the crowds in the wagons. A complicated panorama to which is added the need for constant investment to maintain and modernize a centuries-old transport network. This Wednesday, for example, it approved spending 16 million to install 387 smart turnstiles in 32 stations. The plan includes extending that 4.0 model to 137 stops between 2023 and 2029. A drop in the ocean that suffocates the Metro.

