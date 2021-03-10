The Government of the province of Buenos Aires led by Axel Kicillof ratified that on April 1 the tax on digital services will be reactivated, so it will be necessary pay an additional 2% for Netflix, Spotify and other streaming platforms.

It is the canon corresponding to Gross Income that is applied to services provided from outside the country and that had been suspended in January of last year.

Now, the head of the Collection Agency of the Province of Buenos Aires (ARBA), Cristian Girard, confirmed that the tax will be charged again because is in force in the Federal Capital.

“The City of Buenos Aires had it in force, so we decided to do it simultaneously, so that there is no inequality“said the head of ARBA in statements to the press.

The 2% recharge is added to those already charged by Netflix and the rest of those services, such as 21% VAT, 8% of the PAIS tax, 35% of perception on account of Profits and 1, 2% stamp tax.

“Is to give equal treatment also to companies located in Argentina, because the clients of these companies do pay IIBB, but those that provide services from abroad do not. We do not want to create a disincentive to national production. On the contrary, we want to create incentives to produce locally, “justified Girard.

News in development.

LM