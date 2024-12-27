The Ministry of Economy, Finance and European Funds, through the General Directorate of Heritage, has formalized the right of first refusal for the acquisition of the part of the Seville Coliseum Building that was not yet owned by the Andalusian administration. There are 615 square meters belonging to the building, but which had not been acquired when the property was purchased by the regional administration in 2003 and thanks to which The Board takes full ownership of the building. The operation, estimated at six million euros, represents a revaluation of the property, considered one of the most important works of the regionalist styleand results in a greater guarantee of its protection as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC).

The old Coliseum Theater was built in 1931 and in the 60s it became property of the Bank of Vizcaya. After surviving an attempted demolition in 1969, two years later it was declared a Historical-Artistic Monument of Local Interest, although it lost its interior configuration as an artistic venue. Currently, the building enjoys the BIC protection regime, and is registered with the category of monument in the General Catalog of Andalusian Historical Heritage.

The In 2003, the Junta de Andalucía acquired most of of the property, 7,751 square meters, with the intention of locating the headquarters of the then Provincial Delegation of Economy and Finance. The financial institution reserved ownership of a part of the property (615 square meters) that first housed some bank offices and later other businesses commercials.

Now, after knowing the intention of the current owners to proceed with the sale of that part of the property for an amount of 6 million euros, and in accordance with article 17 of Law 14/2007, of November 26, on Historical Heritage of Andalusia, the General Directorate of Heritage has exercised its right of first refusal about that 7.34% of the building that was not yet owned by them.

The operation, as explained by the Minister of Economy, Finance and European Funds, Carolina España, contributes to the enrichment of the heritage of the autonomous community and allows the Government of Andalusia to consolidate the ownership of this unique building, which represents a significant revaluation of the property given that the unification of the property substantially increases its value as a heritage unit.

The operation is part of the Savings and Efficiency Plan for administrative headquarters of the Ministry of Economy and Finance to try to reduce the cost of rentals and maintenance of buildings. Thus, the subrogation of the rental contract in force until 2036 in the commercial space will allow the Board to recover more than 4 million euros of the investment.

In this sense, throughout 2024 the Ministry of Economy has invested just over 1.9 million euros, between its own funds and others from the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism, for the energy rehabilitation of said property within the Program to Promote the Rehabilitation of Public Buildings (PIREP). These works have allowed us to improve the energy rating of the building, going from “C” to “A”, to obtain an energy saving of 78%.