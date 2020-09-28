Purushottam Sharma, Additional Director General of Madhya Pradesh (ADG), has currently been discharged from his job after a video of his wife beating him went viral. When asked about the viral video, he said, ‘If my nature is abusive then he should have complained first. It is a family dispute, not a crime. I am neither a violent person nor a criminal. It is unfortunate that I had to go through this. My wife followed me and installed cameras in the house.

He further said, ‘We have been married for 32 years, in 2008 she complained against me. But the thing is that since 2008 she has been living in my house, enjoying all the amenities and traveling abroad at my expense. ‘

Madhya Pradesh: Additional Director General (ADG) Purushottam Sharma has been relieved of his duties after a video of him beating his wife went viral. pic.twitter.com/iSUmLrNqrr – ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

Let us tell you that Purushottam Sharma, a DG rank officer of Madhya Pradesh Police, brutally beat his wife after being caught with another woman. He beat his wife in front of other employees in a government house. This incident has been captured in the CCTV installed in the house. The officer’s son has sent a video to the state’s home minister, DGP and the chief secretary, complaining of the father. The video is going viral on social media.

It is said that Purushottam Sharma was in contact with another woman. This news was done to his wife. One day the wife caught him red-handed with the woman. He protested this act of the husband, but Purushottam Sharma, who reached home the same day, beat the wife brutally. This video of the fight was captured in CCTV installed in the house. Purshottam Sharma’s son Parth Sharma is also an IRS officer. When he came to know about the incident at home, he has complained to the father of the authorities with video footage.