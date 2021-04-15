The Government believes that community fears of the scenario that may arise after May 9 if, as expected, the state of alarm subsides, they are unfounded. The first vice president, Carmen Calvo, insisted this Thursday on an argument that she has been repeating for ten days: that the coordinated action of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, in which the central Executive and the regional governments are represented, offers sufficient response capacity to deal with the remainder of the pandemic. But this time he went further and even hinted that it will be possible to decree perimeter closures such as those that have been activated in the last six months, under the umbrella of the decree about to decline, if that body appreciates that there is some autonomy “in a situation of particular incidence ”, as is now the case in the Basque Country, Navarra and Madrid.

Calvo also disdained the warning of several regional presidents about the problems that may be caused by being at the expense of the ratifications of the higher courts of justice, as happened until October 25, before the approval of the alarm and replied, in an interview in Canal Sur, which “in 99%” of the cases the justice then endorsed the restrictions agreed by different governments to restrict the mobility of citizens. The truth is that those judicial decisions were very disparate in the face of similar assumptions. The affirmations of the number two of the Executive have not only irritated some rulers but have caused the stupor of the jurists and the magistrates of the Supreme Court.

THE KEYS: Coordinated actions. The high court said in October that the decisions of the territorial body are mandatory Broad competencies. The vice president argues that “almost everything” is possible with ordinary law except confining at home Legal doubts. The PP insists that the communities will be “defenseless” and demands regulatory changes

The vice president and the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, argue over and over again that last March the high court determined that the decisions of the Interterritorial Council are “mandatory” and that makes it a very powerful instrument. This Thursday, in addition, Calvo said that his margin of action is very wide. «Except for confinement in our homes, which is what really limits our freedom of movement, and which can only be taken by way of an exceptional situation of article 116 of the Constitution because it affects fundamental rights, almost everything is possible with the current health legislation, coordinated actions and ministerial orders, “he assured.

“Unique instrument”



The Supreme Court’s decision to which the Executive refers, however, does not say that the Interterritorial Council, a merely consultative and coordinating body between the communities and the Ministry of Health, allows the communities to order restrictions on fundamental rights, such as perimeter confinement or the limitation of meetings without the state of alarm. The Government itself has argued on other occasions that the alarm is the “only constitutional instrument.” that allows limiting mobility. It was done, for example, by the then Minister of Health Salvador Illa last May and this was also justified in the current decree.

In the order of the Fourth Section of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of March 23, on which Calvo relies, the magistrates were limited exclusively to denying the precautionary suspension requested by the Vox parliamentary group of the decree with which the Madrid president , Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ended up reluctantly complying with the closure of Madrid during the long weekend and Easter, as the Interterritorial had agreed on March 10 for all the communities, except the Balearic and Canary Islands. However, they did not enter the power or not of the commission to restrict fundamental rights.

“No court can enter into substantive issues during a precautionary appeal because it would be prejudging. It is a basic principle of Law », they are forced to remember from the environment of the Supreme.

The aforementioned procedure, far from being resolved, is in its most preliminary phase (the processing of allegations about the legitimacy of Vox to appear) and if it goes ahead, the court will take months, if not years, to resolve. In addition, for the Supreme Court to establish a doctrine that the Government can trust, there would have to be at least two concurrent judgments on this matter (the power of the Interterritorial to restrict fundamental rights via BOE and without a state of alarm).

What the Supreme Court did do on March 23 was to maintain the closure, fundamentally considering that the appellants did not explain “what irreversible damages will occur if the decree is not suspended.” In October, in addition, the same Fourth Section of the Third Chamber of the Supreme Court indicated in an order that, when the General Administration of the State “exercises coordination functions” in the Council, according to the distribution of powers, the agreement adopted will be “Obligatory for all Public Administrations that are members of the Sector Conference, regardless of the direction of their vote.” But neither on that occasion did he enter into assessing what kind of measures the political coordination body can or cannot adopt.

The PP spokesman, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, insisted this Thursday that with the end of the state of alarm the autonomous communities “will be more defenseless” because the necessary regulatory framework has not been established so that they can adopt measures, an argument they share Executive partners such as the PNV, EH-Bildu, Compromís or Más País, and demanded that the Executive reconsider its refusal to modify ordinary legislation to avoid a chaotic situation.