The Government changes the pace with the 8M. In 24 hours has gone from a position of apparent neutrality to actively asking the population not to second the appeals to more or less massive feminist acts to prevent the spread of the virus. The delegate of the central Executive in Madrid, who until now had refused to discourage participation in those multitudinous events or to censor their call, this Thursday was resounding. “I hope that the organizations that are convening call out and call for responsibility”, José Manuel Franco pointed out, in the eye of the hurricane since he announced that he would allow any mobilization in the capital of Spain that did not exceed 500 people, without specifying how the police would control the capacity on public roads.

“What is responsible right now in the face of 8M is that there are no mass mobilizations in the street”The delegate insisted, who nonetheless stressed that “our duty is to make the exercise of a fundamental right compatible with preserving the health of the people of Madrid.”

Franco’s turnaround, according to government sources, was not accidental. Nor was the forcefulness with which the Minister of Health criticized on Wednesday afternoon any call in the scene of serious health crisis due to the pandemic in which Spain is still immersed, in a situation as a whole of “serious” alert and with signs increasingly clear that the decline in virus transmission is slowing. «Consistent with my call to responsibility, the celebration of the 8M demonstrations has not taken place.

Carolina Darias was blunt in public but those responsible for Health had already been so shortly before in private, demanding that Moncloa throughout Wednesday make it clear that the Government a, although this did not imply prohibiting them in Madrid or anywhere else in the rest of the national geography to safeguard the fundamental right to protest.

“Extreme risk”



“Of course I agree with the Minister of Health that mass demonstrations should not be held right now, there is no contradiction,” Franco said today, who until this Thursday in none of his speeches had asked for the recall of the acts or had them censored, limiting itself to pointing out that they were going to “look for alternative formulas” with the organizers of events with more than half a thousand attendees.

«The key word is responsibility, we are still in a very complicated moment in Madrid, It is not yet appropriate to relax the measures that have to do with confinements because we still have a very important accumulated limit, “Franco added, without ever acknowledging that his department has authorized mass demonstrations in the second territory with the highest accumulated incidence in the country, only after of Melilla, with more than 300 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which places the Community of Madrid in “Extreme risk” according to the barometer set by the Ministry of Health itself.

New encounter



The announcement by the central government that it was going to allow the demonstrations also provoked the umpteenth confrontation of the pandemic with the Executive of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, since Franco hid himself in that he was going to authorize these concentrations of up to 500 participants because that was the criterion set by the Community of Madrid. The Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, denied the delegate today and revealed that the Regional executive has advised against holding the three demonstrations that have already been presented.

«We have never put the range of 500 people as a criterion, many more criteria are applied than the number, such as where these demonstrations take place, exactly how long it will have of exposure … And as a result of what we saw last year the criterion of Public Health goes against the celebration of these manifestations ”, explained the counselor.