This interview can also be read as ‘the soon-to-be birth of a bank’. But not just any bank, not even a retail bank. Still, a new kind of bank. Behind this institution is João Carlos Mansur. Founder and CEO of Reag, 11 years ago, his then real estate consultancy has become a company that manages BRL 82 billion. “Becoming a bank is the natural path,” said Mansur. Without putting a deadline. “It always depends on the customer.” The phrase, by the way, is the motto of his solid and vertiginous trajectory — two adjectives that rarely frequent the same environment. Your secret? Being Costumer Centric since before the expression became fashionable. About the national economic moment, Mansur is as direct as he was when conducting Reag. It takes a will to control inflation. For him, that’s the basis of everything.

DINHEIRO – Few companies had a trajectory similar to Reag, which in a decade reached BRL 82 billion under management. What was decisive?

JOÃO CARLOS MANSUR – I saw an opportunity to generate value for customers. I always thought so. In generating value.

In a way, many business groups could say the same thing and not have the same result. What was different for you?

I realized that my customers were looking for something more. They didn’t need a consultant, they needed a manager. After the manager, I realized that they needed an administrator… Because the family wants to solve problems, they don’t want someone to come and tell them what to do and then they have to be looking for a solution without knowing where to look. The best thing would be for me to be completely vertical.

Are Reag’s different business units, its verticals, born like this?

That is what happened. From consulting we became a manager, from a manager we became a non-financial administrator, from a non-financial administrator we became a financial administrator. So today we are regulated by the CVM, the Securities Commission (CVM) and the Central Bank (BC).

I mean, has it become a bank?

It’s the natural way. Because the client starts to demand other services, and it is necessary to add regulatory issues, right? Then comes credit, capital raising, naturally going to a banking financial structure. We are a financial institution, without being a bank.

How long?

It will depend on customer demand.

But do the conditions already exist?

We have technical capacity, we have a team, we have assets. That is, when the customer’s final need appears, it will happen. As it happened in all our other units. We have a securitization company set up by customer demand. Wealth management set up by customer demand. Credit society set up on customer demand. We will always work like this.

A Customer Centric culture at the root…

Our philosophy here is: ‘I think selling water is good, right?’ No! I do not find anything. Do our customers like it? Like. I will help? Will I add value to it? I go. So we make the deal happen. Always behind demand to add value to it.

Are new verticals always born like this?

Yes. So-and-so’s company is here. The properties, sometimes 200 or more in one family, are here. All the money here. Why don’t I take care of insurance for him? It’s an ecosystem. Our ecosystem.

What is your team’s profile?

We are today at 203 people [fevereiro de 2023]. We have senior professionals. We pay well, we distribute well, we have a partnership. White hair makes a difference.

How decisive is it for you?

It makes a difference. Because we need to understand what the Brazilian family is. Basically it is formed by Arabs, Jews, Italians, Spaniards, Portuguese and period. This is the core of Brazilian society. And it is a patriarchal society. We have the patriarch there, or the matriarch, with the children. And when this patriarch or this matriarch talks to someone she knows well, who has experience, it generates credibility, trust. Because she asks how long you’ve been in business, who you work with, who you are, where you live.

That is, you work with complex modeling of funds, finance, credit, insurance, but do you do all business the old-fashioned way?

We have a lot of clients in the countryside or outside São Paulo. For example, the office in Belo Horizonte is managed by a person from Minas Gerais. The one in Salvador, by Bahia. Recife has Recife as a partner. In Brasília, our candango. Why that? Because Brazil is regional. In São Paulo it is more cosmopolitan, but Brazil is regional. So the gaucho wants to talk to the gaucho. The customer there says: ‘Ah, in São Paulo, all right, but who is the guy here?’

How many customers do you have?

About 200 customers accommodate between 70 and 80 families and branch out into 300 funds.

It’s the result?

Our magic number is 30%. Margin-margin, even. That is, money that needs to be left in the cashier. In 2022, we earned close to BRL 100 million. We should earn close to R$ 200 million this year.

Despite robust organic growth, a wave of acquisitions began to take place. Why the change?

The first acquisition was last year, Rapier, a wealth manager. Then there were four more. A condominium credit originator [Condocash]an originator of public and private payroll [Taormina]a wealth manager [Quadrante] and one specializing in credit funds [Finvest, que é a antiga Capitalys]. All are complementary operations. We invested around R$50 million in these acquisitions.

Are you going to dive into M&A for good?

No. All of them were also opportunities. The same thesis for us to have a vertical serves to absorb a business, make an acquisition.

Dealing with our macroeconomic moment, we will have high inflation, high interest rates, low growth… Why have we been like this for so long?

We’ve been skating on this for 40 years. And he didn’t learn. So, we need to learn. Among our exceptions is the fact that we learned to tame inflation. Are we saying that inflation is high? But this generation doesn’t know what high inflation is. For those who lived with 80% a month… We are scared because it is 5%, 6%, 10%, because the level of perception has changed and the level has changed. So you have to control inflation. Point.

Is it the basis for us to leave this stage?

It’s the base. Because there are a lot of factors around that. Controlled inflation generates predictability and predictability generates investment. If I know that I’m going to have inflation of 4% a year, I know that interest will be together, because interest and inflation are always together. You can even have certain detachments, but if inflation goes up, interest will go up, if inflation goes down, interest will go down. You may even have a lower interest rate to encourage, or a very high interest rate to repress. But they go back to walking side by side.

And will predictability be decisive?

In the medium and long term, for the entrepreneur, it is the best light, right? Investment generates increased employment, which generates increased income. That and education. We need to train more. There is a difficulty in finding well-qualified people because we form poorly. We have to train better. At the base, in high school, at the university or with technicians.

And the way out of this?

This can only be done if we manage to put money in the right place. Minimum income programs are good because they generate minimum consumption, which helps the economy move. But not only that. Everything has to be integrated.

But in Brazil, the solution always seems to be to invest more money and not more management or intelligence. Do you agree?

We have to go back a few years. That fight over the primary deficit. Which generated the goals, which generated the ceiling, etc. We have to get back to homework. If I have a primary surplus, I’m controlling inflation. But how to do that after two years of Covid, in which the whole world issued money? Going where we differentiate ourselves. Agro, commodities. We will still have a very difficult 2023. On the other hand, there are positive things, like the return of Minha Casa, Minha Vida. It moves an important area of ​​the economy, which hires a lot and has a large supply chain.

Is there anything positive left over from the legacy of the previous government?

The last government privatized a lot, made a lot of PPP. We have to make the State lighter, because it generates efficiency. Your part is to provide good education, good health — and Viva SUS! But the State does not have to own a steel plant, as it did in the past. From a mining company, as it was in the past.

How do you imagine the Lula III government will be?

It will be four years of tidying up the house. I don’t think achievements will be lost. There may be changes in direction, as every change of government brings, without exception. But this Brazil ship is too big to sink.

What’s the biggest battle?

This government needs to fight to control inflation. With desire. [Inflação controlada] generates jobs, generates income, lowers interest rates. And how do you fight inflation? Unfortunately, it’s giving some more bitter medicine. Bitter medicine eventually kills. The interest is high to hold the demand. It’s not the rent that’s high here. Is the swear like? Pornographic! But if we don’t look at inflation…