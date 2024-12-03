After Aldama’s confession, the PP requests written responses from the Executive and requests six appearances



12/03/2024



Updated at 06:22h.





Víctor de Aldama’s statement before the judge, in which he offered hitherto unknown details of several dark episodes related to the Government, left some in the air. issues that the PP wants to resolve. For this, the Popular Group in…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only