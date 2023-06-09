The Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, revealed the formation of a joint government committee that includes leaders and officials from the Ministries of Education, Human Resources and Emiratisation, with the aim of monitoring the challenges of Emiratising Emirati cadres in the private sector, and enabling young citizens to compete in the labor market, and for the graduate to be a citizen. First choice in employment.

And the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the number of citizens looking for work and workers in the private sector who benefited from the individual and group vocational guidance programs implemented by the “Nafes” program in cooperation with the Ministry exceeded 8,500 citizens, both male and female, during the first six months of this year.

Al-Falasi said, during the session of the Federal National Council, which was held the day before yesterday, to discuss the topic of “the government’s policy on regulating private higher education,” that “bridging the gap between the requirements of the labor market and the outputs of education requires continuous and unconventional efforts, and therefore we are keen on cooperation and integration with the Ministry of Education.” Human resources and Emiratisation, as we formed a committee from the two ministries that meets periodically on a monthly basis to achieve this goal, especially in light of the government’s direction and the great support of the leadership to raise the level of the citizen graduate and raise his skills to remain attractive to all employers.

He added, “We are constantly working on developing the standards of the educational system, supporting universities in global competitiveness, and developing specializations to be more in line with the needs of the labor market. The ministry is working to increase the number of partner employers in training national cadres, including students and graduates, during the coming period.

For its part, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the number of citizens looking for work and workers in the private sector who benefited from the individual and group vocational guidance programs implemented by the “Nafes” program in cooperation with the Ministry exceeded 8,500 citizens, during the period from the beginning of this year until the end of May. In the past, including 3,300 employees working in the private sector.

She explained that the vocational guidance programs aim to increase the chances of citizens to obtain suitable jobs for their scientific specializations in the private sector and to develop their career path, job competitiveness and job stability by refining their skills in line with the changing needs of the labor market in the country, as well as developing personal skills in passing job interviews. Research and identify suitable opportunities.

According to the Ministry, the number of beneficiaries of individual counseling programs for job-seeking citizens has reached about 4,250 male and female citizens. The topics of these programs revolved around the best ways to obtain a job commensurate with the educational qualification, developing personal skills and competencies, developing and preparing resumes, job interview skills, and exploring the private labor market. and its requirements.

Counseling programs focused on developing personal and professional skills, charting a professional path, job stability, developing competencies, integration and adaptation to the work environment, and stress and time management skills.

Ahmed Al Nasser, Assistant Undersecretary for National Human Resources Development, said: “The vocational guidance service is one of the effective tools adopted by the Nafes program within its integrated system aimed at developing the skills and competitiveness of national competencies in line with the needs of the labor market,” stressing the Ministry’s keenness Provided that vocational guidance programs meet the real needs of workers in the private sector as well as job seekers who possess broad scientific and practical qualifications, and rare competencies that meet the requirements of the competitive labor market.

Al Nasser added: “The career guidance service is one of the important initiatives that will enhance the active presence of Emirati competencies in the private sector and direct their practical and scientific capabilities to achieve the best results in the labor market, which supports national trends for a sustainable labor market that attracts competencies and is based on innovation ».

group counseling

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that the total number of Emirati cadres who benefited from group counseling sessions amounted to 990 male and female citizens, through presenting and discussing many important titles during the qualitative sessions, the most important of which are “Develop your skills … and compete” and “Competitive enthusiasm with Emirati cadres.” and a competitive work environment.

It also focused on scientific steps to obtain a suitable job, and a session on “Adaptation and Enjoyment in the Work Environment”.

The vocational guidance service achieves added value for citizens, supports their competitiveness in accessing important jobs, and is distributed over the various emirates of the country.