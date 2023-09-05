Tuesday, September 5, 2023, 4:08 p.m.



| Updated 7:34 p.m.

Ivana Icardi, Argentine ‘influencer’ and former contestant on the ‘Survivientes’ program was awarded this Tuesday, according to the Official State Gazette (BOE), with the medal for sports merit instead of Ivana Andrés, captain of the Spanish soccer team and player from Real Madrid.

The Government granted this award to the 23 players and the coaching staff of the team that won the World Cup after defeating England in the final on August 20. In full controversy over the ‘Rubiales case’, the order, published in the national official gazette, was signed on August 24 by the president of the Higher Sports Council, Víctor Francos Díaz and leaves Andrés without a medal for now after being confused with Icardi, who beyond being the sister of soccer player Mauro Icardi, has no connection to the world of sport.

The CSD claimed to have started “the procedure to correct it promptly.” The agency also points out that it had sent a letter of apology to whoever has been affected by this human error. Ivana Andrés will finally be able to see her name if the BOE solves the error, which can be done in her next publication.





And it is not the only slip in this publication. The second surname of Aitana Bonmatí, who was chosen as the best player in the final against England, is also misspelled. She appears with an extra ‘s’, since she is Conca.

In fact, the mistakes that the national official newspaper accumulates give for an anecdotary. Without going any further, in April of this year, he declared the Spanish Constitution abrogated. An error caused the BOE to publish the “repealed provision” note, which is included in the regulations that have lost their validity, at the head of the Magna Carta of 1978. It also declared at least eight other fundamental laws “repealed”: the of Civil Procedure, the Criminal Code, the Civil Code, the consolidated text of the Workers’ Statute, the General Law of Social Security, the Law regulating social jurisdiction, the consolidated text of the Bankruptcy Law and the Legal Regime Law of the Public Sector.