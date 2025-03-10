Twenty -four hours before the European Parliament is debated to European schools (EE) with Spanish section -the Budget Commission of these centers … that will measure the cost of the application of the measure is convened for tomorrow and the day after tomorrow-, a Spanish delegation composed of representatives of the Ministry of Education will meet this afternoon with the parents of one of these centers, the UCCLE SCHOOL (Brussels). European schools are present in several community countries and were created to school children of European officials.

Sources of ‘Interparants’, the Federation of all the associations of Families of the USA, consulted by ABC ensure that “meetings with members of a government delegation hours before the conclusion of a commission are not usual” so they see “political intentionality” in the call. It should be remembered that at the first meeting of Mixed teaching committee (CME), held in February, the representatives of the European Commission (EC) and the Intellectual Property Agency opposed the inclusion of the autonomous language as Another national language (OLN) In these centers, while, as ABC reported in its February 14, 2025 edition, the four representatives of the parents abstained.

From there, according to the aforementioned sources of the Federation of AMPAS of the European Schools, that “the Government has tried to change their minds to support the measure.” As this newspaper has been able to verify, in the Spanish delegation that meets today with the families of the UCCLE school are the technical advisor of the Ministry of Education in Switzerland, Belén ÁlvarezGarcia; the person responsible for the planning area of ​​the External Educational Action Unit (UAEE) of the Ministry of Education, Nuria Peris Garrido; and the Minister of Education of the Permanent Representation (reper) of Spain in the EU, José Ángel Piña. The deputy secretary of the European schools will also participate in the meeting, Manuel Bordoy.

The appointment occurs a day before the US Budget Commission assess the economic impact “at all levels” of the proposal of the proposal of the Ministry of Education That, as it transpired in February, it will be paid entirely by the Government. The families preferred not to rule in the first assessment of it. Consulted by ABC, they consider that “there are many Other priority issues to discuss before the inclusion of Catalan in these schools such as reinforcing the staff of teachers for certain specialties, reducing the ratios, or expanding the facilities, among others ». They are suspicious of the government’s proposal, according to the Lack of transparency with which it is being processed »and« the hurry with which it tries to approve ». «It is clear that it is a currency of political change. You are trying to negotiate through the back door, ”point out the aforementioned spokesmen.

«Lack of legal solidity» of the proposal

The proposal that this autonomous language is studied as an optional subject The next 2025-2026 course in the European Schools network is interpreted as a “clear movement” of the socialist government to bring positions with the party of Carles Puigdemont At a peak in the negotiations, with the transfer of the competencies in immigration, already materialized, in the background. This was indicated by community sources consulted by this newspaper, which denounce the Lack of legal solidity of the proposal of the Ministry. “Legally something manipulated, which is not real because Catalan is not the official language of the State, as it appears in the text promoted by the Ministry, but is a regional language,” they said.

The process was blocked in the first debate session last February after a Letter to the Secretary General of European schools. The text was signed by several deputies of the European Parliament, including some French who oppose the inclusion of Catalan due to similarity to the Sardinian language in Sardinia. In the letter, the difficult legal lace that means including Catalan as optional, leaving Basque and Galician, the other co -official languages ​​of Spain was revealed. The measure could also open the door for other regional languages ​​with the same condition to request it. «There are about thirty regional languages ​​that could have the same consideration. If they are granted to Catalan it could be A open bar», Parliamentary sources point to ABC.

Although this petition can be read as a payment of government favors to its Junts partners, sources from the ministry that directs Pilar joy They explained to this newspaper that the fact that Catalan has been chosen has to do with “the important presence in administrations, education or cultural life of a language that has more than 10 million speakers.” In addition, Education explains that the incorporation of Catalan as an optional for Spanish students in European schools is only “a first step”, understanding that then the Galician or Basque could come.

For the Spanish government, the incorporation of other languages ​​in the EU centers network “would contribute to enriching the system,” in line with the three basic principles that support the policy and linguistic practice of European schools: the primary importance of the mother tongue (language 1); the recognition and commitment to support the national languages ​​of each Member State of the European Union; and the offer of a multilingual educational system that promotes multilingualism. Also, according to the Executive, «it would facilitate the Transition back to the country of origin for students who wish to continue their higher studies or careers in public administration or other sectors in Catalan in their country of origin »; although this proposal restricts to the Catalan and leaves out the Galician and Basque.

The specific curriculum designed for UNL students foresees 90 minutes per week for preschool, primary and the first three years of secondary school, and four periods in the four to seven high school.

New government document with more details

As ABC has learned, the government has made another document by specifying more aspects of its proposal such as the number of students from these schools that could benefit from it, between 130 and 140and the number of teachers that are required to carry it out, between two and three, according to European sources.

Whate Higher CouncilMaximum governing body of these centers, which will be held in Chipre. If the measure is approved, Catalan could begin to be studied as an optional subject in the EU centers with Spanish section from the next school year.