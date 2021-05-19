On alert for the peak of cases and deaths registered in the last 24 hours and with an eye on the new decree of necessity and urgency that, without the law for the management of the pandemic approved, the President must sign to renew the quarantine , the Government convened the committee of experts to evaluate more restrictions from the weekend.

The meeting was called at 6.30 pm, in the North Hall of Casa Rosada and will be led by the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero; and the Minister of Health, Carla vizzotti.

Without a public agenda, the Government does not rule out that Alberto Fernández makes a stop in his agenda to join the meeting, taking into account that the president himself spoke on Tuesday in radio statements of his extreme concern about the advance of the coronavirus and the escalation in the curve of infections and deaths.

Within this context of alarm, in Balcarce 50 rescued in the last hours the change of position of districts that, weeks ago, opposed tightening the restrictions. Not only did they refer to the City of Buenos Aires: for example, this Tuesday night in the offices of national officials complaints were heard against the administration of Santa Fe Omar Perotti, who was accused of “imitating (Horacio Rodríguez) Larreta” for their initial resistance to imposing measures and the suspension of face-to-face classes.

In any case, it is the truce with the City that clears the way for, a priori, the Government to advance with more restrictions without political conflict.

Cafiero did not make it easy for his Buenos Aires counterpart, Felipe Miguel, who along with his Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, must have listened to the reproaches for not having accompanied the President’s measures. “This is not enough, we must take measures”, was the conclusion heard from the Chief of Staff, after questioning the City for “disengaging from the national strategy.”