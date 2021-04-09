The Government faces the first hours after the imposition of new measures with great expectations and some questions. The balance, a priori, is “positive”, say high-ranking officials of the Executive, in line with the confidence that Alberto Fernandez in its radial appearance. But in the Casa Rosada they know that until April 30 there are several fronts to attend to since it will not be achieved only with the controls carried out by the federal forces and those that the governors have with the local police. For this reason, it prepares a massive campaign in the media and in networks, with influencers, to try to make people aware, but especially young people, of the serious health situation faced by the advance of the second wave of coronavirus infections .

The intention of the communication strategists is to reinforce the discursive line that was implemented at the beginning of the year with the concept “Citizenship”, which called on young people, through a play on words between citizenship and the need for individual care and responsibility, and appealing to humor, to take precautionary measures to avoid contagions.

It was a resource that was appealed after the lack of control in the care that was seen during the Holidays and at the peak of summer, which in the Government stands out because – they understand – it served at that time to stop the rise in cases and that the nighttime restrictions that were then imposed to contain the situation on the Atlantic Coast and in the summer areas.

Now, the Government redoubles the bet and bet on “an empathic campaign with young people”, with influencers, that arrive in a segmented way through media and social networks. “The idea is not to fight them, you have to convince the boys with their own codesThat’s why the summer campaign worked very well. Now we must reinforce that line ”, explained one of those involved in the spots and the messages that will begin to be seen in the coming days.

The Government did not want to reveal the names of the influencers called.

Why the message to young people? In the Government they admit that “all Argentines relax”, but they point out that among the data that emerge from the contagion curve of the last weeks it is noted the certainty that it is among young people where there was a more pronounced increase. “Now there are more complicated pictures in that segment than during the first wave,” they lament.

As Clarín said, the request to draw up massive awareness campaigns from the State arose from one of the meetings that the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, held during March with a group of health experts, led by Pedro Cahn, the President’s favorite infectologist .

Despite the explosive accusations from the opposition and some media referents, who called for a rebellion against the measures, in the Government they were confident that there would be “high compliance” to the restrictions imposed. Among other polls, they highlighted one made by Managment & Fit, “that no one can point out as a Kirchnerist.”

The study, conducted from March 26 to 31 among 2,200 respondents by telephone throughout the country, found that only 22 percent flatly rejected the possibility of returning to “strict confinement” if necessary, while 73% ranged from “unwilling”, “somewhat willing” and “very willing” to comply.

But the call for influencers has to do with the need to reach faster to an age group that consumes more social networks than television. A strategy in which Marcos Peña, the former Chief of Staff of Mauricio Macri, was a precursor.

Although the Minister of Health, Carla vizzotiAccording to the journalist Pablo de León, she also intends to convince through TV: in addition to the campaigns, the official wants journalists and presenters to use transparent masks, as an example that the situation is serious. The request, in principle, will be extended to the ministers and Cabinet officials who are interviewed.

In any case, among the concepts of the campaign, beyond the care of young people, it will seek to propose a sort of finish line: “Nobody wants to hear that the effort they are going to make today will not serve to end the problem ”Argues one of the communication brains. For this reason, just as before it was emphasized in isolation to give the health system time, the idea now is to ask for extreme care to give the health system more time to advance the vaccination plan.

However, for the moment, in the Government they avoid the consultations about whether it will advance with more restriction measures before April 30. “Nobody wants to press the red button, but Alberto has been warning that his pulse is not going to tremble ”, they repeat – and warn – from the presidential environment.

Look also

Look also

