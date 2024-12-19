The Government saves the Justice efficiency law from the campaign, after committing to Podemos to extend the suspension of evictions of vulnerable families through a legal modification or its inclusion in the social shield by 2025. Those of Ione Belarra They were anchored – until the last minute – in the yes to the veto that the PP managed to push in the Senate to the law that includes an amendment introduced by mistake by the PNV introduced by mistake by ERC and Bildu, which allowed the acceleration of the eviction of squatters through a modification of the Criminal Procedure Law. Podemos has seized on this edge of the norm to threaten to prevent its processing, despite the fact that the Ministry of Justice tried – until the last moment – to correct the error committed by two of its investiture partners. “In the end it always has to be Podemos that fights to reverse this situation. In the end, Podemos is the one that has to try to solve the problems,” the party’s spokesperson, Martina Velarde, announced minutes before the vote.

In this way, Moncloa manages to avoid a parliamentary failure in the last plenary session of Congress of the year, promoting its law number 25 in the first year of the legislature, but it does so with the obligation to integrate the prohibition of mortgage launches through another proposition. of law, although the Government could solve this in the reissue of the social shield that the Executive plans to approve on December 23 in the last Council of Ministers. This measure, which will be announced in a matter of days, will keep in suspension the modification that the Basque nationalists managed to ‘sneak’ into the Justice Efficiency Law, and that shortens the eviction period to 72 hours after the sentence issued by a court for those cases related to breaking and entering and usurpation of abandoned buildings.

“To err is human, and we apologize because we got confused,” said the Bildu deputy, Jon Iñarritu, who sent a message to Podemos, “it was we who got confused, not the Government parties,” he insisted from the rostrum. . The response from Pilar Vallugera, from ERC, has been harsher. “They are not coming to save us from anything,” he said, addressing Podemos, “if anyone has been at the forefront of the right to housing it has been us. I am not going to let them tell me that without answering,” he added.

With the impetus of the law, Minister Félix Bolaños manages to achieve a new milestone included in European funds. The disbursement of 2.5 billion euros depended on the approval of this law. The norm allows attention to co-official laws by the Justice or a reorganization and modernization. In addition, it includes the end of the Golden Visa, which will prevent non-EU foreigners from obtaining residency in Spain in exchange for making a real estate investment equal to or greater than 500,000 euros or making a significant capital contribution in debt, funds, shares or deposit.