As households run into problems, the CJIB's reminder costs continue to pile up.

Traffic fines. Just knocking on wood, but it's been a long time since I've had one. In the Netherlands then. Anyway, in our country the whole traffic fine system is a shamefully successful thing. Such a success that officers are sometimes ashamed of fines and simply give up a warning. This is because the fines would no longer be proportionate to the violation.

Outgoing Minister of Justice and Security, Dilan Yeşilgöz, does not care much about it. Because those fine amounts will simply increase again in less than a month, whoops!

In addition to the fine, the print also includes administration costs. All those hardworking civil servants in Leeuwarden are very busy every day processing fines because yet another EPPO is not paying attention during a route check.

CJIB reminder costs

If you do not pay the fine on time, the Central Judicial Collection Agency (CJIB) will send a reminder with an increase in the fine. The Dutch government collects millions of euros every year through traffic fines, but the increasing collection costs are also a business in itself. According to an analysis by de Volkskrant the CJIB claims 137 million euros (!) annually in reminder costs. The information comes from data requested via the Open Government Act (Woo). In the period 2020 to 2022, reminder costs made up almost one fifth of the traffic fines imposed.

Uninsured vehicles

A nice pocket money for the government: but at what cost? Not paying a traffic fine is often not a voluntary choice. For example, the offender does not have the money to pay the fine. The collection costs can therefore only suck citizens further into financial worries and problems. De Volkskrant writes that this means that tens of thousands of households end up in problematic debt every year because of this system.

This mainly concerns fines for uninsured cars, motorcycles or mopeds. Of the 137 million euros in reminders, a quarter of the amount concerned a fine for an uninsured vehicle.

Having an uninsured vehicle carries a fine of 370 to 400 euros. The CJIB can issue this fine twice in a few years if they receive a notification from the Road Traffic Department (RDW). With two reminders, this amount can rise to 2,400 euros.

Minister's response to CJIB reminder costs

De Volkskrant has asked the outgoing minister for a response. Yesilgöz says these costs can be avoided by paying on time or making an arrangement. No shit Sherlock. I can already see the quote “Just pay, especially now” on the next VVD election poster in the bus shelters.

There is often an underlying reason why these types of fines remain outstanding, according to Merel van Rooy of the Institute for Public Economics. They arrive on the doorstep of people who are already in financial trouble and, for example, ignore the mail. How you can help these types of people is another discussion. Of the 725,000 households with debts in January 2023, 125,000 were households with a debt due to a tripled traffic fine, such as an uninsured car, motorcycle or moped.

