“A momentary stop.” The Ministry of Health and Moncloa are convinced that Janssen will resume the delivery of doses to Europe in a matter of days once the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) certify that the prophylaxis continues being safe despite the six cases of a “rare and serious” type of blood clot, all in women between the ages of 18 and 48, which have been detected in the United States, after nearly seven million inoculations of the Johnsson & Johnsson formula. In the Government they trust that the North American and European regulators will pronounce in favor since the percentage of episodes of embolisms (1/1 million) is much lower than that presented by AstraZeneca (1 / 100,000) and the British prophylaxis, despite the fact that the cases of thrombi apparently are more numerous, it has had the endorsement of the EMA because its benefits outweigh the risks.

In the department directed by Carolina Darias, in addition, they remember that the plans of the vaccine presentation were to reserve Janssen for the group of 70 to 79 years, where no coagulation problems have been detected, therefore who hope that, once this prophylaxis is put back into circulation, it will not alter the vaccination schedule and, above all, the goal of achieving herd immunity with 70% of the protected population (33 million people) by the end of August.

With these optimistic data, Pedro Sánchez made it clear in Congress today that Janssen’s setback and the continuous setbacks of AstraZeneca, which this week has not sent even half of the stipulated doses, will not disrupt the goal of herd immunity Before the summer is over And it is that in Health they know that the weight of these two laboratories in the vaccination plan is less compared to that of Pfizer / Biontech, the great giant on which the entire strategy pivots, which is being very reliable in delivering 1.2 million weekly doses and has promised 44 million injectables before September. And the forecasts with this pharmaceutical company may be even more favorable because this Wednesday it announced that it will advance to the European Union in the second quarter 50 million new doses, of which 5 million would correspond to Spain.

Thus the things, the president confirmed his objective of having vaccinated with the complete schedule and with “total guarantee and absolute safety” to those 33 million people before September. Moreover, Sánchez even, for the first time, opened the door for Spain to be able to «exceed »these optimistic forecasts despite the continuous setbacks of the laboratories.

The chief executive reaffirmed that between April and June Spain will receive 38 million vaccines. And he affirmed that once the Curevac vaccine is approved by the EMA, the estimates are that between June and September 48 million doses will reach Spain, which would mean 87 million between April and September. «With this we are going to make sure that anyone who wishes can be vaccinated, ”said Sánchez.

This Wednesday, at the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, however, they will address the crisis caused by thrombi associated with the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines. At least the governments of Madrid and Catalonia want Health to authorize the inoculation of the second dose of the two most reliable vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, to be extended from 21 to 42 days in order to do so. “Optimize resources” and increase the number of partially immunized people, even if it is at the cost of not yet protecting 100% of groups of older people considered more vulnerable. France, England or Italy have already resorted to this practice that has the approval of the EMA.