The government stands firm. One day after several of the deputies who visited the Melilla border area on Monday in which at least 23 people died on June 24 and concluded that part of the events took place on Spanish soil, the minister spokesperson , Isabel Rodríguez, has reiterated her confidence that the actions of the State security forces and bodies were “proportionate and in accordance with the law.” A message in which the Interior Minister himself, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has once again influenced, located in the target of criticism and who has persevered in his thesis that the avalanche did not reach Spanish territory, despite the images recorded that same day to confirm otherwise.

The political situation of the Executive is delicate. Among those who question or demand to shed light on how a tragedy to which Pedro Sánchez himself was insensitive for days took place, are both the first opposition party, which today called for Grande-Marlaska’s resignation, as well as some of its main government partners. And in the background, a report by the Ombudsman that questions the legality of police actions and a journalistic work by the BBC that points to Spain’s responsibility.

Executive sources already take for granted that the popular will support the creation of an investigation commission on the facts and express their discomfort. “We know that they are willing to do anything to wear us down,” they say. But what really causes concern is the position of United We Can. «There are behaviors -they allege with a hurt tone- that are not understood».

In public, Rodríguez avoided issuing the slightest protest and affirmed that the Government respects the Legislature and is “at the expense of the decision adopted by the parliamentary groups.” But he also argued that Marlaska, who is speaking this afternoon before the reserved expenses commission of Congress, has given “explanations from the first moment.” “He has already appeared in parliament and we are willing to give the necessary explanations and collaborate with the investigation opened by the Prosecutor’s Office.”