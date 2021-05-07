Carriers, users, opposition and even government partners. The avalanche of criticism about the looming historical change in the Spanish road system has not managed to get the Executive to reverse its proposal to implement payment per use on high-capacity roads (two lanes or more) from of 2024.

They assure, yes, that the measure will be carried out under the maximum political and social consensus. It is even studied that carriers do not have to pay. But they make it clear that ‘who uses pays’ and ‘who pollutes pays’ will govern the future of driving. Above all, because it is a commitment made with Brussels by being included in the Recovery Plan that gives access to European funds.

Faced with the rebellion of those affected, the ministers have come out en bloc to defend the measure. The last to do so, the tSocial Security certificate José Luis Escrivá, stating that “the roads must be maintained and it seems reasonable that at least part of their financing is obtained with everyone’s taxes and another with those who use them.”

Executive sources add that “it is not a matter of deciding whether to pay or not, but when and how.” They argue that the cost of maintaining 26,466 kilometers of roads, of which about 12,000 are high capacity, is around 11,000 million euros, and the deficit generated is already close to 8,000 million. “To get an idea, the cost of maintaining a 400-kilometer section is around 200 million euros,” they indicate from the Executive.

They also recall that up to 23 European countries have one hundred percent charged for their motorway network. Germany, for example, introduced tolls on all its 38,000-kilometer long federal highways in 2018. Only Cyprus, Malta, Finland and Estonia maintain their entire network ‘free’.

In the Spanish case, toll roads have gone from 3,304 to 2,207 kilometers (km) after the latest reversals, but the country still concentrates the 73.5% of the entire free network in Europe, according to data from the Association of Construction Companies and Infrastructure Concessionaires (Seopan).

On the table, the Executive studies various formulas. To begin with, they confirm that their internal studies suggest that the cost could be around one cent per kilometer traveled, although nothing has been decided. In this case, cycle through 620 kilometers between Madrid and Barcelona would have a cost of 6.20 euros. And doing 350 kilometers would cost 3.5 euros. Regarding the model to be implemented, those that predominate in neighboring countries are being analyzed.

For example, in France they charge by distance and type of vehicle. For a trip from Lyon to Paris the price ranges from 34.80 euros for ‘class 1’ cars at 116.50 for high-tonnage trucks, going through 20.7 euros for motorcycles, according to the rate tables of the French Executive. In the United Kingdom, the use of the motorways is free, although vehicles with foreign registration do pay to access the network and in some tunnels and bridges (such as the Thames) tolls do apply. And in London, for example, there is a congestion charge of £ 11.5 on weekdays, which is a toll within the city.

The model to which Spain would try to tend would be more similar to that of Portugal. The neighboring country uses a ‘pay per use’ according to the distance and the category of the vehicle and charges by electronic toll, thereby reducing the cost of installing physical barriers on the network. From the Ministry of José Luis Ábalos They look at this gantry system that would be similar to the VIA-T that already exists in Spain, with technology capable of detecting the moment when vehicles pass through these gantries, without the need to stop. Of course, all vehicles would have to have an On Board Unit (OBU) device.

For smaller sections, or certain infrastructures, such as bridges, you could opt for the vignette systems that work in other countries such as Switzerland. These are ‘stickers’ that are detected by cameras or sensors that are based on the time, and not the distance, of road use. The charge is applied to the bank account of the holder, associated with the device.