Spokesperson Alegría attacks Ayuso’s chief of staff for spreading “hoaxes and lies”
The day after the order of the Supreme Court (TS) that summons Álvaro García Ortiz to testify on the 29th, and that extends the accusation to another of his collaborators for alleged revelation of secrets, the Government has once again closed… .
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Government #maintains #absolute #support #attorney #general #summoning #testify #Supreme #Court
Leave a Reply