The government of Alberto Fernández made official the appointment of Alejo Ramos Padilla in charge of the court No. 1 of La Plata, with electoral competition in Buenos Aires, a key district in the face of the Parliamentary election of this year.

His appointment was approved last week thanks to the ruling majority. There were 41 positive votes against the 26 of the opposition.

The appointment was made this Tuesday, through Decree 81/2021 of the Ministry of Justice that was published in the Official Gazette.

His statement received objections from opposition sectors, among them, that of the Civic Coalition bloc led by Elisa Carrió, who pointed out his lack of experience in electoral matters and considered that the transfer “it was a return of favors” for his performance in the D’Alessio case.

During the treatment of his statement in the Senate, the opposition branded him as “militant judge”, but the ruling party quickly came to defend him by assuring that “he was the victim of a media and political smear campaign. His previous affiliation with the UCR is not remembered and that he was the best qualified in the contest held by the Magistracy Council during the government previous”.

Ramos Padilla he performed as judge of Dolores and from that place he advanced in the case for illegal espionage in which the false lawyer Marcelo D’Alessio and the federal prosecutor Carlos Stornelli are being prosecuted, who is investigating former Kirchner officials in the case known as “The bribery notebooks”.

Federal Court 1 of La Plata is a key place for politics because it has electoral jurisdiction in the province of Buenos Aires, the most populated district in the country and which has a determining weight in national elections, especially in presidential shifts.