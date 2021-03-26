Through Administrative Decision 268/2021 published in the Official Gazette this Friday, the Government headed by Alberto Fernández made official the new restrictions to discourage travel to and from abroad, among which the total suspension of flights from Brazil, Chile and Mexico.

There are only two exceptions contemplated in Article 2 of the document signed by the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti. In the first place, “for flights to the Argentine Republic with a scheduled entry date within forty-eight (48) hours of entry into force of this document.” In addition, for “the flights necessary for the return of nationals and resident foreigners”, as long as said persons “had left the country prior to the entry into force of this document.”

Likewise, the Ministry of Transportation “may establish other exceptions”, with “prior consultation with the national health authority, in order to address circumstances of need.”

On the other hand, in the midst of the controversy over the coronavirus tests in graduate trips that ended with several infections, it was determined that “the activity carried out by tour operators, related to the marketing of international graduate trips, will require the presentation to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of a proposed health protocol that includes the controls required by the national health authority and that includes, with respect to the PCR tests, the certifications of the testing center of the place of destination abroad, issued by the health authority of that country “.

Thus, the services offered are “suspended until the respective authorizations and validations are carried out, the corresponding health protocol is approved and the destinations are authorized for the operation of international passenger transport.”

Meanwhile, the National Civil Aviation Administration “will initially maintain an availability of two thousand (2000) daily entry and exit seats on international passenger and passenger air commercial flights, and will establish a gradual and decreasing flow on that basis.” The same criteria will be applied to the rest of the international maritime and river transport until reaching a weekly international ship.

News in development.