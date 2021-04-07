Through a Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU), the Government made official this Wednesday the launch of the new Investment Promotion Regime for Exports through which to seek to make exchange controls more flexible for exporters.

The incentive is to make the exchange rate more flexible: companies that access the benefit will be able to freely dispose of 20% of the dollars generated by incremental exports to pay their foreign creditors.

According to the DNU published in the Official Gazette, the initiative seeks to “increase exports”, as well as to “promote sustainable economic development considering social equity.” What’s more aims to promote job creation and develop and strengthen the competitiveness of various economic sectors.

Article 2 establishes that in order to achieve the objectives, the promotion of national and direct foreign investment will be sought in order to increase the productive capacities destined for export.

It was also argued in the regulations that the new regime aims to incorporate new technologies and management modalities that “contribute to the improvement of competitiveness and productive capacity, as well as the promotion of technological development.”

To access the regime, an “Investment Project for Exportation” must be submitted, which requires an investment that cannot be less than $ 100,000 For which financial and / or portfolio placements, the merger or acquisition of companies or the purchase of quotas and / or shares or corporate shares will not be considered.

The beneficiaries of the scheme They will enjoy a freely applicable amount of up to 20% of the foreign exchange obtained in the exports related to the project, in order to be used to pay capital and interest on liabilities commercial or financial transactions abroad and / or profits and dividends corresponding to closed and audited balance sheets and / or the repatriation of direct investments by non-residents.

It is also established that this benefit may not exceed an annual maximum equivalent to 25% of the gross amount of foreign currency entered in the Free Exchange Market (MLC), to finance the development of the project and may be applied once an anniversary year has elapsed since the has made effective the inflow of foreign currency.

The term to access the benefits granted by the regime will be 3 years, counted from the entry into force of this decree, although the Ministry of Economy and Productive Development – the enforcement authority – may extend the validity of these benefits for an equivalent period.

The approved projects will enjoy regulatory stability in exchange matters for a period of 15 years.s, counted from the date of issuance of the Investment Certificate for Export.

The regime is aimed at the forestry, agroindustrial, hydrocarbon, mining, and manufacturing industries.