The national government made official this Thursday the increase in the amounts of the Alimentar Card received by the neediest families to match the levels of inflation and “the complex economic situation deepened by the coronavirus.”

This is a 50% increase that will apply to both categories: mothers with a single child under 6 years of age who received $ 4,000 per month will receive $ 6,000, while those who have two or more children under 6 years of age and received $ 6,000, will begin to collect $ 9,000“.

The decision was confirmed by the Minister of Social Development, Daniel Arroyo, and published this Thursday in the Official Gazette.

In resolution 63/2021 it is stated that “by virtue of the above and in view of the situation our country is going through, reaching extreme poverty levels, aggravated by health emergency situation During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative to implement the necessary and appropriate measures to alleviate this situation and strengthen the instruments that are being implemented in order to help the search for more equitable conditions. “

Therefore, “it is necessary to take the appropriate measures that allow the National State strengthen food care that is offered to people, in order to guarantee the broadest possible protection and assistance to alleviate the Food Emergency in which we find ourselves “.

According to the payment schedule published by the ANSES for February, as in previous months, the people who receive the payment of the Alimentar Card and have it in physical format will be charged on the third Friday of each month, for which they will be charged next friday 19, while the rest will be credited the balance in the account during the last week of the month, although the dates have not yet been specified.