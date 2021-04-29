The Government made the extension of the concession of the Paraná River waterway for 90 days just when the contract with the concessionaire in charge of the dredging and marking of the so-called Troncal Waterway was about to expire.

The measure was formalized through resolution 129/21, published this Thursday in the Official Gazette, with the signature of the Minister of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis, who was temporarily in charge of the Ministry of Transport, while the name is being defined. of the successor of the deceased holder of the portfolio Mario Meoni.

President Alberto Fernández had already anticipated the government’s intention to extend the concession for a few months while a new call for bids was called.

The definition was expected for this Monday, April 26, at a meeting of the Federal Waterway Council, but the issue was in charge of Mario Meoni, who died in an accident on Friday the 23rd.

According to the resolution published this Thursday, the current concessionaire is instructed to continue the public works concession contract for tolls for the modernization, expansion, operation, and maintenance of the signaling system and dredging and redrawing and maintenance of the Trunk Waterway.

The regulations clarify that this provision will be carried out in a precarious and it may be revoked at any time without generating a subjective right, expectation right or any invocable precedent in favor of the operator or recognition of any sum for the eventual revocation in advance of the established term.

Since nineteen ninety five the concession is in charge of the consortium formed by the Belgian Jan de Nul and the Argentine Emepa.

The original contract was for ten years and in 2009 it was decided to extend it until April 30, 2021Therefore, the current resolution will take effect from May 1st.

The fundamentals confirmed the decision to delegate to the Ministry of Transportation “the power to call and award a National and International Public Bid, under the public works concession regime for tolls, for modernization, expansion, operation and maintenance. of the signaling system and tasks of dredging and redrawing and maintenance of the trunk waterway “.

Likewise, it was noted that the activities provided for in the Concession Contract are essential to guarantee free navigation in all the river courses that make up the Main Waterway.

“The strategic nature of the services it comprises makes it necessary to adopt all urgent and extraordinary measures that guarantee the continuity of the navigation service of public interest,” they explained in their arguments.

It was also pointed out that said inland waterways constitute the “most relevant” transportation option for agricultural production, both solid and liquid bulk. That way circulates more than 90% of the merchandise transported in containers.

The resolution also noted the insufficiency of the resources of the National State to assume the execution of the required dredging, marking and operation works.

GRB