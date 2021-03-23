The Council of Ministers has given the green light this Tuesday to the agreement “for the review and modification of the effective annual interest rates in force” that apply to buyers of officially protected housing (VPO) before 2009, as reported by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda. The resolution will be settled with substantial reductions in most cases, although for the moment the claim of some associations that these loans refer to the Euribor will not be satisfied, which would be more beneficial for the borrowers.

Until 2009, mortgages for VPOs were referenced to the IRPH, an index more expensive than the Euribor that has been the subject of judicial controversy. The Supreme Court recently settled the issue, by not leaving any loophole for the claim for this reason among buyers of protected housing (unlike those who did it in the free market, who can benefit from some loopholes). But the housing plans to benefit those who acquired this type of property also indicated that the IRPH was modified by a reducing coefficient. This means that each year the Government must approve how the rates are set for that year.

That is what has been addressed at the meeting of the Council of Ministers for 2021 this Tuesday. The modifications affect two complete house plans (the one from 2005-2008 and the one from 2002-2005) and also the buyers of the 1997 Program , within the 1996-1999 plan. Nothing is said about the rest because they are mortgages that due to their age have already been paid in full and because since 2009 the VPO began to refer to the Euribor with automatic updating based on the oscillation of that indicator.

The agreement, the resolution of which must be published in the BOE, indicates that for the buyers of the 1997 Program, nothing will change: interest rates will remain at 1.72%. For those who acquired their VPO within the 2002-2005 Housing Plan, the installments will be reduced this year, going from an interest of 1.67% to one of 1.43%. And also benefited, although a little less, will be the buyers of the 2005-2008 plan, whose interest will go from 1.66% to 1.46%.

The reduction will mean a relief in the bills of many VPO buyers, but it does not fulfill the request of some associations of those affected who demand that the IRPH be eliminated from their mortgages and replaced by the Euribor (which, being negative, it would mean that they would only pay interest on the differential agreed with the entities). Both PSOE, and Podemos, demanded from the opposition a solution to this problem, on which the Ombudsman has also spoken on several occasions. However, a parliamentary question from Joan Baldoví (Compromís) to the Government in the summer of 2020 made it clear that there was no intention of making this replacement. Nor is it clear what would be the formula to do so, although the platform Vivienda Protegida Sí has ​​demanded a “law to repair the damage caused.” Others affected, pending this law, have insisted that the Government at least lower the rates, which in 2014 reached a difference of more than 2.5 points with the Euribor.