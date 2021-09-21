The face of the Minister of Health Carla vizzotti it was serene, similar to previous ads, though purportedly more empathetic. But what varied substantially was not the form but the content: as a Spring Day gift, the national government decided to launch this Tuesday opening measures in quarantine by Covid, appealing to the conscience of society.

Beyond the undeniable drop in cases and the massiveness of the vaccination plan, it is, in its spirit, an announcement exactly contrary to paternalistic discourse and authoritarian tone with which the president felt so comfortable Alberto Fernandez and the governor Axel Kicillof. What happened? The STEP passed.

Thus, in a matter of weeks, officials of the Casa Rosada turned from defending and almost gloating in public with the prohibition to return to their Argentine homes who had gone abroad -for work or for the sin of wanting to go on vacation-, to announce that it will open its borders to foreigners. And the most symbolic: bye chinstrap in the open air.

President Alberto Fernández, with the Head of Government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Governor Axel Kicillof, at one of the quarantine conferences.

Dozens could be cited, but that bid with those who demanded more openings – for basically economic and health reasons – had a couple of unforgettable peaks: the first, perhaps, was the war against the runners, that diverse group of neighbors, who demanded the heresy of being able to go out and air.

The President chose him as a turning point with who until then was his “friend” and then he became – as indicated by the Instituto Patria- his political rival: Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

The bid with Larreta

Just as Fernández and Kicillof believed they could profit from a restrictive style, the Buenos Aires head of government sensed that his voters were asking for something else. There he went and won. Even in this latest barrage, he was also anticipated: last Thursday he announced new openings.

Another highlight of the fight, deeper and more sensitive, was the debate over the face-to-face classes. Perhaps the discussion where the opposition has obtained the most revenue. And where the pressure of the Province on the President to add him to the battle was clearly seen.

The consequences of these measures, with more than 70% of poor boys in the Conurbano, are of a horrifying impact for the country. Minister Nicolás Trotta, who rejected them but ended up endorsing them, is no longer even there to explain.

There Kicillof continued – and sinned – with his “productivist” logic. That had unusual contradictions: at one point, children could accompany their parents to a closed and busy place like a supermarket, but they could not go to the square for an hour to play. Today the governor is supposed to be sorry or, at least, aware of his decisions. Said the election was lost by the virus.

It is impossible to imagine the impact of these measures – which will add economic announcements – in the November elections. Especially because in more than a year and a half of pandemic, with governments (national and local) that in many cases showed not to be up to par, without the ability to control what they announced and with extremely irritating photos like the one of Fabiola’s birthday in Olivos, the society began to self-regulate and listens, until then, what the officials dictate.

