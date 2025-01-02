Spain plays with ambiguity given the possibility that Edmundo González will not be able to enter his country

01/02/2025



Updated at 05:21h.





The most repeated idea from the Moncloa Palace and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since the presidential elections were held in Venezuela on July 28, 2024, is that Spain’s position on the results of these elections and…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only