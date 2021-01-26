The Government asked the airlines to reduce flights to and from Brazil in half and 30 percent to the United States, Europe and Mexico, due to the epidemiological situation.

It did so through a letter that the National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) sent to the airlines at the request of the Ministry of Health of the Nation.

National Government sources informed Clarín that, strictly speaking, this measure is a formalization given that there was already a reduction in passengers, in fact, due to the pandemic.

“You are informed that according to the provisions of the Ministry of Health of the Nation (…) the airlines that operate to and from the United States, Mexico and Europe must modify their regular schedules in order to reduce by thirty percent (30%) the weekly flights of passengers coming from said destinations “, specifies the text.

He adds: “Likewise, the airlines that operate from and to the Federative Republic of Brazil must modify their regular schedules in order to reduce by fifty percent (50%) the weekly flights of passengers from said destinations

The letter concludes: “It should be noted that the aforementioned portfolio clarifies that conduct a periodic review of the epidemiological situation, with a view to restoring income as soon as possible. Until this is possible, this Authority will approve the time schedules based on the informed decision. “

News in development

AFG