On May 16, 2019, the Administration of the then President of the United States, Donald Trump, included Huawei in the list of entities that could pose a threat to national security, arguing that it was at the service of the Communist Party and could use its equipment. and networks in espionage work at the service of the Chinese dictatorship. Consequently, Google withdrew the permission for the electronic giant’s mobiles to use its Android operating system and its applications (Gmail, Maps, Play Store or Facebook’s WhatsApp, among many others), which caused a collapse in sales of the then largest seller of smartphones of the world. Other American companies such as Intel or Qualcomm stopped supplying it with chips. Although the worst part came from the ban on 5G networks, called to revolutionize new generation mobile telephony. Huawei was winning the race against European companies like Ericsson or Nokia, but saw how their networks were banned in countries like the United States, Canada or Japan.

In Europe, the ban on Huawei’s 5G networks has not been so immediate. The European Union gave free rein to Member States to make their own decisions. Sweden, Norway or the United Kingdom were the first to join the ban. But after the war in Ukraine, Brussels is putting pressure on countries to take action. The latest warning has come from Margrethe Vestager, vice president of the European Commission responsible for digital affairs, for lagging countries to implement specific regulations against these companies. The notice has resonated in countries like Germany, where it has been leaked that it is about to veto the Chinese firm. And this same week, the Higher Council for Cyberspace Security of Portugal has described as “high risk” the use of equipment and services in public 5G electronic communications networks from providers that are not from the EU, NATO and the OECD.

In Spain, the Government has preferred to leave this possible veto on Huawei and other Chinese firms such as ZTE in limbo. The first step was taken in March 2022, when the Council of Ministers approved the royal decree to set the standards to guarantee the security of 5G networks, in which the possibility of expressly vetoing providers subject to the “power of a third State to exert pressure” or with “ties to the governments of third countries”. In principle, the term was going to be three months (until June 2022) for the Ministry of Economic Affairs to notify the telecommunications operators of the list of prohibited companies. However, more than a year later it is still unknown whether Huawei or the rest of the Asian firms are suitable for the implementation of 5G in our country.

The latest initiative in this regard also leaves in the air any express ban on Chinese manufacturers. The Ministry of Economic Affairs took advantage of the restructuring of its organization chart to create on March 28 a General Sub-directorate for Telecommunications Integrity, in charge of “promoting, processing and monitoring compliance with the regulations governing the security of electronic communications networks and the provision of electronic communications services with 5G technology”. However, two months later, Nadia Calviño’s department has still not appointed anyone in charge to occupy that sub-directorate.

pending laws

But it is not the only sign that the matter is not in a hurry for the current Executive. The 5G Cybersecurity Law project, which was to include the famous list of banned manufacturers, will no longer be able to go ahead in 2023, especially after the call for general elections on July 23. The delay in this project joins that of the new Telecommunications Law. The unofficial position of the Ministry, but one that has been expressed in a veiled manner by its head, Nadia Calviño, is that the matter is not urgent because the telecommunications companies that operate in Spain have already adopted adequate measures to protect themselves against possible threats.

“Companies are already integrating the principles that govern this Law into their decision-making, regardless of whether or not some type of decision or more detailed regulations in this regard are formally adopted,” indicated the vice president on the occasion of the latest edition. of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona held last February.

Indeed, in the absence of an official initiative, the operators have taken it upon themselves to preemptively remove Huawei from their networks. Telefónica replaced the core (the central core of the network where the intelligence and functions reside) that it had awarded to Huawei for one of Ericsson, the same Swedish provider that serves the Orange and MásMóvil networks. And Vodafone has just awarded theirs to Nokia.

But Spain, like the rest of the EU countries, must take into account the tightening of the measures against Huawei that the current US president, Joe Biden, has undertaken. The White House is going to block all licenses that Huawei has for the export of US technology. The Administration has already communicated to the companies that had these licenses (AMD, Intel, Nvidia, Qualcomm, etc.) the non-renewal of the same. The technologies affected by these blockades are not only 5G but the current 4G, WiFi 6, artificial intelligence or the Cloud.

The economic consequences for Huawei have been disastrous. The Chinese tech giant posted a net profit of $5.2 billion in 2022, down 68.7%. In 2021, the Spanish subsidiary suffered a 75% drop in revenue from its consumer area —mainly mobile phone sales— from 406.4 million to 101 million euros, as well as a net profit of 19.9 million euros , 5.7% less than in 2020, according to the latest accounts notified in the Mercantile Registry. The company billed almost 720 million euros during 2021 in Spain, 26.3% less than the previous year.

