The PSOE has registered this Wednesday in Congress a legal reform to recognize the right to partial retirement in public employment so that workers can make part -time work compatible with the collection of the pension. They also propose that the reliefs, career officials who voluntarily lengthen their working life, can continue working up to 72 years.

This is one of the 37 amendments that the PSOE has registered to the Public Function Law of the General State Administration. In legal terms, this reform goes through a modification of the consolidated text of the Basic Statute of the Public Employee (TREBEP), the General Law of Social Security and the State Passive Classes Law.

The objective of it is to match the private sector in the possibility of traveling between active and retirement lifeas recently made with the validated decree to improve compatibility between pension and a job.

The bill also introduces the figure of the reliever in the administration, who will be a career officer, and will be extended to 72 years (now 70 years) forced retirement for those officials who want to continue working, voluntarily, a They reach the ordinary retirement age.

Parental permission for children’s care

Another one of the socialists’ amendments seeks that the parental permission for the care of a son, daughter or minor welcomed, until the moment when the child turns eight years, be paid in two weeks, complying with the European directive in conciliation. The accumulation of the birth or adoption permit for single -parent families is also proposed.

Likewise, the Socialists have registered measures to promote the inclusion of people with disabilities, so that they can participate in selective processes on equal terms as the rest of the aspiring people. Another of the amendments is that the administration can create controlled tests of evidence to measure the impact of measures and human resources management.

The socialist spokesman for Public Function, José Luis Aceves, has exalted the set of measures promoted to reform the law, while giving the hand to parliamentary groups to facilitate their parliamentary processing. “We will work with intensity to achieve a great agreement that enables the approval of this expected draft public function of the General State Administration,” Aceves riveted.