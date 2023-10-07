Once Pedro Sánchez has pronounced the word “amnesty” for the first time after avoiding it for weeks, there is little room to hide that the Government has openly launched itself into a negotiation with Junts and ERC focused on that forgiveness that until now has developed underground way. The acting president and leader of the PSOE who has been commissioned by the King to form a Government made it clear this Friday in Granada, after uttering the banned word, that there are several proposals regarding the amnesty law and that the one known this Friday by Sumar, which is proposed to amnesty the politicians of the processes since 2013, it is not the only one. And it is not that of the PSOE either. That date in 2013 to start the amnesty was in the initiative that ERC and Junts already proposed in 2021 and was rejected by Congress. The socialists do not want to clarify to what dates their amnesty proposal would be limited.

In any case, the amnesty is the axis of the negotiation, something that was clear in Sánchez’s words, pronounced solemnly with the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to his side, and the sources consulted were already privately pointing out. While the PSOE guards its proposal with zeal in the negotiation with Junts, Carles Puigdemont’s party, Sumar has put on the table an article that foresees that all politicians who, since the holding of the 9-N consultation, can benefit. They have been related to the secessionist order. The platform led by the acting second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, sent its initiative to Puigdemont’s formation this Friday, before its official presentation next Tuesday in Barcelona. Sumar’s text also suggests that the police officers who participated in the 1-O attacks could benefit, except for those accused of crimes of moral integrity because it is understood that they acted with cruelty. That last point will surely be the most controversial within secessionism, which for the moment has also reacted unevenly: Junts has celebrated the proposal while in ERC they insist that the amnesty “is already done.”

Sánchez continues to be careful with his words regarding the Socialists’ offer, given the risk that the negotiation will go wrong and it will be very difficult for him to back down before the press in a possible campaign forced by an eventual electoral repetition. But this Friday he made it clear that the PSOE is already clearly open to the amnesty and that it is the socialists who are directly leading the debates with the independentists. In this way, they do not feel concerned by the movements that Díaz may make, whether visiting Carles Puigdemont or presenting to Junts a proposal to draft an amnesty law. Sánchez again avoided openly criticizing his coalition ally, letting it slip that he knows all of his movements in advance, so there is more coordination between them than it might seem.

Díaz announced this Friday morning in an interview with Ràdio 4 that next Tuesday he will make his proposal public in Barcelona. Later, the leader of Sumar, after a meeting in Barcelona with businessmen, avoided going into the details of the report by her team of jurists — she only stressed that “there is no room for amnesties that violate human rights or crimes against humanity” — nor about the type of contemplated crimes. The answer came when The Catalan Newspaper and The National They advanced the content of the two articles that make up the draft bill. In the absence of knowing the entire text of the opinion and the possible amendments, the document does not detail the number of people who could benefit from the amnesty and, according to sources from the Generalitat, it does not respond to the gap on how to protect its application once it is approved. Sumar’s proposal is committed to the rule being applied from January 23, 2013, when the Parliament approved the declaration of sovereignty and, therefore, the former president Artur Mas and the three former councilors convicted by the sovereignty consultation of November 2014 (9-N). The case of Laura Borràs would have no place, which Junts considers a “retaliation” and that she was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for falsifying an official document and administrative prevarication.

Sánchez responded to questions from journalists about Sumar’s proposal after the Granada summit closed this Friday, alongside Michel and Von der Leyen. The acting president offered for the first time an explanation of what the amnesty would mean: an end to the judicial consequences of the processes. And he said it in a positive tone, protecting her, although avoiding getting completely wet. “We know Sumar’s proposal like that of other parties in relation to the amnesty, which is still a way of trying to overcome the judicial consequences of the situation that Spain experienced with one of the worst territorial crises in the history of democracy. in 2017,” Sánchez said. “It is not the PSOE proposal, it is not the PSOE position,” he concluded to make it clear that the socialists do not feel conditioned by this initiative. But from there, he openly defended that he is doing what he has to do: look for a majority. “The Spaniards have spoken, our duty is to try to achieve a Government as soon as possible. I understand that you are asking me what the agreement is going to be. We are in full negotiation. There will be no agreement until everything is agreed. “This applies to all areas of life in politics.”

Sánchez insisted on his efforts to seek a majority that would allow him to form a Government. When they asked him if he would send someone from the PSOE leadership to meet with Carles Puigdemont, as EL PAÍS published this Friday, Sánchez did not answer, but he did not close that door either. “We are in the negotiation process, the Spanish have already spoken. This is the distribution of forces that exists, now we have a stable government. Is the news that I am negotiating for my investiture? “It is the logical thing to do to comply with the mandate of the Spanish,” he justified. “What I am going to do are policies of progress and social advances. The situation in Catalonia is infinitely better than in 2017. When we have agreements, we will make them known. And they will be public, sanctioned by the majority of Congress, and if the opposition wants to appeal to the Constitutional Court, it will also have to make a ruling. That is, full democratic normality.”

With information from Paula Chouza and Camilo S. Baquero