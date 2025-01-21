This Monday the Government published Alia, “the foundational model of artificial intelligence (AI) in Spanish), which aims to rival ChatGPT in our territory. It is a public and open model, and it can now be used from the Alia.gob.es website. It is available in Spanish and the co-official languages ​​(Catalan, Galician, Valencian and Basque), and in fact it has been trained with them as a base and not with English, as the rest of the competition does. It is defined on its own website as “the first European public, open and multilingual infrastructure” for artificial intelligence.

The launch of this language model, initially scheduled for after the summer, aims to help companies and that they can also use it as a starting point to develop their own models.

As announced by the Ministry for Digital Transformation and Public Service last May, when José Luis Escrivá (current governor of the Bank of Spain) was still in charge of the portfolio, the budget item for the creation of this language model represented a investment of 10.1 million euros.

Alia, one of the main axes of the State’s national artificial intelligence strategy, is expected to differentiate itself from those developed in other countries due to its transparency. In this context, Sánchez has highlighted that several projects are already underway to apply Añia in the public sphere, specifically, an internal ‘chatbot’ for the Tax Agency and another linked to the health sector and aimed at the field of primary care for diagnosis. early detection of heart failure through “advanced data analysis”.









“This founding model will allow us great advantages in a country that has an extraordinary asset that is its language, its languages,” he added. And it is also necessary that we continue to promote the adoption of this technology (in reference to AI) in our productive fabric,” Sánchez highlighted this Monday at the closing of the presentation of the study ‘HispanIA 2040: how AI will improve our future’, prepared by the Presidency of the Government and the National Office of Prospective and Strategy.

More investment in AI

In this context, Sánchez also announced that the Government will mobilize an additional 150 million euros to promote the integration and use of artificial intelligence in Spanish companies.

«Of them, we are going to allocate 20 million to 500 use cases in small and medium-sized companies whose results and experiences will be accessible to make them a more innovative and more comfortable ecosystem. We are not willing to miss this revolution (that of AI) (…) We have been lost for quite some time. “Spain wants to occupy a digital vanguard position and I believe we have the capabilities to do so,” Sánchez highlighted.

In this sense, the study presented this Monday emphasizes that Spain must “accelerate the modernization” of its productive fabric and its public services “if it aspires to continue improving the levels of well-being of its population.”

«The reduction in the workforce caused by demographic aging, together with the transition towards a more environmentally friendly production and consumption model, make increasing productivity the only way to close the income gap with the countries most advanced in Europe,” adds the report.

Along these lines, the Government’s analysis in relation to AI indicates that this technology has the power to have a relevant impact in various aspects, such as improving the efficiency of companies and public administrations.

Added to this is a potential contribution in terms of defense, especially within the framework of the new geopolitical context, in which Europe has opted to increase its budget in this task. «All these options exist, it is not science fiction. Spain should not fear AI nor should it fight it. We must lead its adoption,” he stressed.