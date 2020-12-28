Towards less waste in 2021? Virtuous initiatives in collective catering or distribution intended to reduce food waste may receive a new national label “anti-food waste”, announced Monday, December 28 by the government.

This label is permitted by a decree adopted on Christmas Eve, December 24, which accompanies the law of February 10, 2020 on the fight against waste and the circular economy (AGEC), specifies a press release from the ministries of the Transition. ecological, Agriculture and Food.

Press release | With the anti-waste law for a circular economy, the fight against #Food waste is reinforced and virtuous initiatives promoted thanks to the creation of a national “anti-food waste” label ⤵️ https://t.co/0sT4wkn0fG pic.twitter.com/Q1kXReFtrU – Ministry of Agriculture and Food (@Agri_Gouv) December 28, 2020

The food distribution and catering sectors will have to reduce food waste by 50% compared to 2015, and this by 2025, provides for this law. Commercial catering, production and processing have five more years, by 2030, to achieve this.

The precise conditions to benefit from the label will be announced in 2021, as well as the validation and control conditions. These measures “will help guide consumers’ choices and create a virtuous dynamic for the companies concerned”, explain the two ministries.